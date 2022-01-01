Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Другая история
The Other Story Другая история 2018 / Израиль
6.6 Оцените
13 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Другая история» (2018)

The Other Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Other Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Cyrille Aufort
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Other Story (Main Title) Cyrille Aufort 1:24
2 Meeting Anat Cyrille Aufort 2:30
3 Ex-Husband and Wife Cyrille Aufort 2:06
4 Prayer on the Roof Cyrille Aufort 1:20
5 Going to the Woods Cyrille Aufort 2:52
6 Entering the Pagan House Cyrille Aufort 1:59
7 Professor vs Singer Cyrille Aufort 2:56
8 The Ritual Cyrille Aufort 1:39
9 Parents' Plan Cyrille Aufort 3:19
10 Good News, Bad News Cyrille Aufort 1:33
11 The Truth Cyrille Aufort 4:58
12 At Schlomo's Bedside Cyrille Aufort 1:37
13 Entering the Monastery Cyrille Aufort 2:36
14 Learning to Lie Cyrille Aufort 2:24
15 Bended Knee Cyrille Aufort 1:25
16 The Other Story (End Title) Cyrille Aufort 2:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Другая история» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Другая история» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
