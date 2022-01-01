|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Other Story (Main Title)
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:24
|2
|Meeting Anat
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:30
|3
|Ex-Husband and Wife
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:06
|4
|Prayer on the Roof
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:20
|5
|Going to the Woods
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:52
|6
|Entering the Pagan House
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:59
|7
|Professor vs Singer
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:56
|8
|The Ritual
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:39
|9
|Parents' Plan
|Cyrille Aufort
|3:19
|10
|Good News, Bad News
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:33
|11
|The Truth
|Cyrille Aufort
|4:58
|12
|At Schlomo's Bedside
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:37
|13
|Entering the Monastery
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:36
|14
|Learning to Lie
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:24
|15
|Bended Knee
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:25
|16
|The Other Story (End Title)
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:09