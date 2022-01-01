|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Beni Beni
|Ariel Marx / Megan Slankard
|2:26
|2
|In Mourning
|Ariel Marx
|1:40
|3
|Despondency
|Ariel Marx
|1:11
|4
|Finding the Boat
|Ariel Marx
|1:48
|5
|Visions of Rivkah
|Ariel Marx
|1:06
|6
|You Could Bury a Pig
|Ariel Marx
|1:22
|7
|Harold
|Ariel Marx
|1:00
|8
|The Mischief of Boys
|Ariel Marx
|0:56
|9
|Unscientific, at Best
|Ariel Marx
|1:42
|10
|The Dybbuk Tape
|Ariel Marx
|1:46
|11
|Epiphany
|Ariel Marx
|1:13
|12
|An Unlikely Visitor
|Ariel Marx
|1:03
|13
|Return to the Earth
|Ariel Marx
|3:36
|14
|There's Something I Have to Show You
|Ariel Marx
|1:43
|15
|Forensic Taphonomy
|Ariel Marx
|2:42
|16
|To Life
|Ariel Marx
|1:40