|1
|Cold Open
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:26
|2
|Clean up Your Act Tyler - Flashback
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:29
|3
|Crab Trap Beat Down
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:38
|4
|Uncloudy Day
|The Staple Singers
|2:59
|5
|On the Water - Boat Chase
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|3:08
|6
|On the Water - Coast Is Clear
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|0:34
|7
|Traveling Theme
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:44
|8
|What is Your Name - Elanore Canvasing
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:16
|9
|You Led Me to the Wrong
|Ola Belle Reed
|4:13
|10
|Where the Wild, Wild Flowers Grow
|Ola Belle Reed
|2:25
|11
|Tyler Teaches Zak to Swim
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:03
|12
|Whippoorwills
|Chance McCoy
|3:44
|13
|My Heart Keeps Singing / Baptism
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|2:30
|14
|Give You All the Wishes - Flashback
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|0:57
|15
|Love Me in Kind
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|0:48
|16
|The Peanut Butter Falcon Emerges
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:24
|17
|Canvassing
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|0:34
|18
|Bad Boys
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|0:48
|19
|The Stable Song
|Gregory Alan Isakov, Colorado Symphony / Gregory Alan Isakov
|6:10
|20
|Hold up Tyler - Bad Boys
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|1:55
|21
|This Heartache
|The Time Jumpers / Kenny Sears
|3:36
|22
|Wrestling Theme
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|3:25
|23
|Atomic Throw
|Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher
|4:00
|24
|Running for so Long (House a Home)
|parker ainsworth, Butch Walker, paris jackson, Jessie Payo / Michael Schwartz
|4:33
|25
|Long Hot Summer Days
|Sara Watkins / John Hartford
|3:16