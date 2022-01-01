Оповещения от Киноафиши
Арахисовый сокол Арахисовый сокол
Музыка из фильма «Арахисовый сокол» (2019)
The Peanut Butter Falcon Арахисовый сокол 2019 / США
7.9 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Арахисовый сокол» (2019)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher, The Staple Singers, Ola Belle Reed, Chance McCoy, Gregory Alan Isakov, Colorado Symphony, The Time Jumpers, parker ainsworth, Butch Walker, paris jackson, Jessie Payo, Sara Watkins
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Cold Open Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:26
2 Clean up Your Act Tyler - Flashback Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:29
3 Crab Trap Beat Down Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:38
4 Uncloudy Day The Staple Singers 2:59
5 On the Water - Boat Chase Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 3:08
6 On the Water - Coast Is Clear Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:34
7 Traveling Theme Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:44
8 What is Your Name - Elanore Canvasing Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:16
9 You Led Me to the Wrong Ola Belle Reed 4:13
10 Where the Wild, Wild Flowers Grow Ola Belle Reed 2:25
11 Tyler Teaches Zak to Swim Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:03
12 Whippoorwills Chance McCoy 3:44
13 My Heart Keeps Singing / Baptism Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 2:30
14 Give You All the Wishes - Flashback Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:57
15 Love Me in Kind Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:48
16 The Peanut Butter Falcon Emerges Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:24
17 Canvassing Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:34
18 Bad Boys Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:48
19 The Stable Song Gregory Alan Isakov, Colorado Symphony / Gregory Alan Isakov 6:10
20 Hold up Tyler - Bad Boys Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:55
21 This Heartache The Time Jumpers / Kenny Sears 3:36
22 Wrestling Theme Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 3:25
23 Atomic Throw Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 4:00
24 Running for so Long (House a Home) parker ainsworth, Butch Walker, paris jackson, Jessie Payo / Michael Schwartz 4:33
25 Long Hot Summer Days Sara Watkins / John Hartford 3:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Арахисовый сокол» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Арахисовый сокол» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
