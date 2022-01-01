1 Cold Open Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:26

2 Clean up Your Act Tyler - Flashback Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:29

3 Crab Trap Beat Down Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:38

4 Uncloudy Day The Staple Singers 2:59

5 On the Water - Boat Chase Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 3:08

6 On the Water - Coast Is Clear Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:34

7 Traveling Theme Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:44

8 What is Your Name - Elanore Canvasing Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:16

9 You Led Me to the Wrong Ola Belle Reed 4:13

10 Where the Wild, Wild Flowers Grow Ola Belle Reed 2:25

11 Tyler Teaches Zak to Swim Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:03

12 Whippoorwills Chance McCoy 3:44

13 My Heart Keeps Singing / Baptism Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 2:30

14 Give You All the Wishes - Flashback Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:57

15 Love Me in Kind Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:48

16 The Peanut Butter Falcon Emerges Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:24

17 Canvassing Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:34

18 Bad Boys Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 0:48

19 The Stable Song Gregory Alan Isakov, Colorado Symphony / Gregory Alan Isakov 6:10

20 Hold up Tyler - Bad Boys Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 1:55

21 This Heartache The Time Jumpers / Kenny Sears 3:36

22 Wrestling Theme Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 3:25

23 Atomic Throw Jonathan Sadoff, Zachary Dawes, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher / Gabe Witcher 4:00

24 Running for so Long (House a Home) parker ainsworth, Butch Walker, paris jackson, Jessie Payo / Michael Schwartz 4:33