Блуждающая Земля Блуждающая Земля
Музыка из фильма «Блуждающая Земля» (2018)
The Wandering Earth / Liu lang di qiu Блуждающая Земля 2018 / Китай
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Блуждающая Земля» (2018)

The Wandering Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Wandering Earth (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 43 композиции. Roc Chen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Wandering Earth Main Theme Roc Chen 1:17
2 The Disaster and Project Wandering Earth Roc Chen 4:20
3 Shanghai Ice Wall Roc Chen 1:43
4 Trembling Heart Roc Chen 3:05
5 Grandpa Is Home Roc Chen 1:41
6 A Wish During Spacewalk Roc Chen 3:42
7 Counting Down Roc Chen 0:45
8 Last Days on Earth Roc Chen 2:50
9 Farewell Under the Stars Roc Chen 4:17
10 Goodbye Jupiter, Earth Reborn Roc Chen 1:52
11 New Journey Roc Chen 6:59
12 Get in Trouble Roc Chen 0:38
13 Runaway During Chinese New Year Festival Roc Chen 0:46
14 The Frozen Beijing City Roc Chen 4:27
15 The Earth Engine Roc Chen 1:46
16 17 Years Later Roc Chen 1:50
17 Last Day of Work Roc Chen 1:41
18 Earth out of Control Roc Chen 3:43
19 Earth Beyond Reach Roc Chen 0:45
20 Interception of No.373 Truck Roc Chen 1:50
21 The Frozen Shanghai Roc Chen 1:44
22 Trapped in Cell Roc Chen 1:05
23 Run in the Canyon of Ice Roc Chen 1:41
24 Lighter Core Roc Chen 0:10
25 Signal Flare Roc Chen 0:50
26 Shanghai Tower Roc Chen 3:29
27 Duoduo's Story Roc Chen 1:39
28 Preparing to Go Outside the Space Station Roc Chen 3:46
29 Grandpa's Driver License Roc Chen 1:22
30 Reunion Roc Chen 1:56
31 Inverstigate Moss Roc Chen 0:26
32 Jupiter Ahead in the Sky Roc Chen 1:18
33 Looking at Stars Roc Chen 0:41
34 A New Hope Roc Chen 2:04
35 Briefing the Operation Roc Chen 3:27
36 Sulawesi Command Center Roc Chen 8:40
37 Duoduo and Liu Peiqiang Ask for Support for Sulawesi Roc Chen 2:20
38 Duoduo on the Radio Roc Chen 1:14
39 Power Is Connected Roc Chen 1:05
40 Ignite! Roc Chen 3:29
41 Rise of the Flame Roc Chen 0:46
42 It's Unreasonable to Expect Humans to Stay Reasonable Roc Chen 1:04
43 Live on, This Is an Order Roc Chen 3:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Блуждающая Земля» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Блуждающая Земля» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
