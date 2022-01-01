1 The Wandering Earth Main Theme Roc Chen 1:17

2 The Disaster and Project Wandering Earth Roc Chen 4:20

3 Shanghai Ice Wall Roc Chen 1:43

4 Trembling Heart Roc Chen 3:05

5 Grandpa Is Home Roc Chen 1:41

6 A Wish During Spacewalk Roc Chen 3:42

7 Counting Down Roc Chen 0:45

8 Last Days on Earth Roc Chen 2:50

9 Farewell Under the Stars Roc Chen 4:17

10 Goodbye Jupiter, Earth Reborn Roc Chen 1:52

11 New Journey Roc Chen 6:59

12 Get in Trouble Roc Chen 0:38

13 Runaway During Chinese New Year Festival Roc Chen 0:46

14 The Frozen Beijing City Roc Chen 4:27

15 The Earth Engine Roc Chen 1:46

16 17 Years Later Roc Chen 1:50

17 Last Day of Work Roc Chen 1:41

18 Earth out of Control Roc Chen 3:43

19 Earth Beyond Reach Roc Chen 0:45

20 Interception of No.373 Truck Roc Chen 1:50

21 The Frozen Shanghai Roc Chen 1:44

22 Trapped in Cell Roc Chen 1:05

23 Run in the Canyon of Ice Roc Chen 1:41

24 Lighter Core Roc Chen 0:10

25 Signal Flare Roc Chen 0:50

26 Shanghai Tower Roc Chen 3:29

27 Duoduo's Story Roc Chen 1:39

28 Preparing to Go Outside the Space Station Roc Chen 3:46

29 Grandpa's Driver License Roc Chen 1:22

30 Reunion Roc Chen 1:56

31 Inverstigate Moss Roc Chen 0:26

32 Jupiter Ahead in the Sky Roc Chen 1:18

33 Looking at Stars Roc Chen 0:41

34 A New Hope Roc Chen 2:04

35 Briefing the Operation Roc Chen 3:27

36 Sulawesi Command Center Roc Chen 8:40

37 Duoduo and Liu Peiqiang Ask for Support for Sulawesi Roc Chen 2:20

38 Duoduo on the Radio Roc Chen 1:14

39 Power Is Connected Roc Chen 1:05

40 Ignite! Roc Chen 3:29

41 Rise of the Flame Roc Chen 0:46

42 It's Unreasonable to Expect Humans to Stay Reasonable Roc Chen 1:04