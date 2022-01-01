|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Wandering Earth Main Theme
|Roc Chen
|1:17
|2
|The Disaster and Project Wandering Earth
|Roc Chen
|4:20
|3
|Shanghai Ice Wall
|Roc Chen
|1:43
|4
|Trembling Heart
|Roc Chen
|3:05
|5
|Grandpa Is Home
|Roc Chen
|1:41
|6
|A Wish During Spacewalk
|Roc Chen
|3:42
|7
|Counting Down
|Roc Chen
|0:45
|8
|Last Days on Earth
|Roc Chen
|2:50
|9
|Farewell Under the Stars
|Roc Chen
|4:17
|10
|Goodbye Jupiter, Earth Reborn
|Roc Chen
|1:52
|11
|New Journey
|Roc Chen
|6:59
|12
|Get in Trouble
|Roc Chen
|0:38
|13
|Runaway During Chinese New Year Festival
|Roc Chen
|0:46
|14
|The Frozen Beijing City
|Roc Chen
|4:27
|15
|The Earth Engine
|Roc Chen
|1:46
|16
|17 Years Later
|Roc Chen
|1:50
|17
|Last Day of Work
|Roc Chen
|1:41
|18
|Earth out of Control
|Roc Chen
|3:43
|19
|Earth Beyond Reach
|Roc Chen
|0:45
|20
|Interception of No.373 Truck
|Roc Chen
|1:50
|21
|The Frozen Shanghai
|Roc Chen
|1:44
|22
|Trapped in Cell
|Roc Chen
|1:05
|23
|Run in the Canyon of Ice
|Roc Chen
|1:41
|24
|Lighter Core
|Roc Chen
|0:10
|25
|Signal Flare
|Roc Chen
|0:50
|26
|Shanghai Tower
|Roc Chen
|3:29
|27
|Duoduo's Story
|Roc Chen
|1:39
|28
|Preparing to Go Outside the Space Station
|Roc Chen
|3:46
|29
|Grandpa's Driver License
|Roc Chen
|1:22
|30
|Reunion
|Roc Chen
|1:56
|31
|Inverstigate Moss
|Roc Chen
|0:26
|32
|Jupiter Ahead in the Sky
|Roc Chen
|1:18
|33
|Looking at Stars
|Roc Chen
|0:41
|34
|A New Hope
|Roc Chen
|2:04
|35
|Briefing the Operation
|Roc Chen
|3:27
|36
|Sulawesi Command Center
|Roc Chen
|8:40
|37
|Duoduo and Liu Peiqiang Ask for Support for Sulawesi
|Roc Chen
|2:20
|38
|Duoduo on the Radio
|Roc Chen
|1:14
|39
|Power Is Connected
|Roc Chen
|1:05
|40
|Ignite!
|Roc Chen
|3:29
|41
|Rise of the Flame
|Roc Chen
|0:46
|42
|It's Unreasonable to Expect Humans to Stay Reasonable
|Roc Chen
|1:04
|43
|Live on, This Is an Order
|Roc Chen
|3:11