Неограненные алмазы Неограненные алмазы
Киноафиша Фильмы Неограненные алмазы Музыка из фильма «Неограненные алмазы» (2019)
Uncut Gems Неограненные алмазы 2019 / США
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Неограненные алмазы» (2019)

Uncut Gems - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Uncut Gems - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 17 композиций. Daniel Lopatin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Ballad of Howie Bling Daniel Lopatin 8:26
2 Pure Elation Daniel Lopatin 1:02
3 Followed Daniel Lopatin 1:33
4 The Bet Hits Daniel Lopatin 2:52
5 High Life Daniel Lopatin 1:00
6 No Vacation Daniel Lopatin 0:55
7 School Play Daniel Lopatin 6:16
8 Fuck You Howard Daniel Lopatin 2:43
9 Smoothie Daniel Lopatin 1:11
10 Back To Roslyn Daniel Lopatin 2:02
11 The Fountain Daniel Lopatin 2:21
12 Powerade Daniel Lopatin 0:53
13 Windows Daniel Lopatin 5:07
14 Buzz Me Out Daniel Lopatin 2:50
15 The Blade Daniel Lopatin 1:32
16 Mohegan Suite Daniel Lopatin 4:43
17 Uncut Gems Daniel Lopatin 6:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Неограненные алмазы» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Неограненные алмазы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
