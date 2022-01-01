|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Ballad of Howie Bling
|Daniel Lopatin
|8:26
|2
|Pure Elation
|Daniel Lopatin
|1:02
|3
|Followed
|Daniel Lopatin
|1:33
|4
|The Bet Hits
|Daniel Lopatin
|2:52
|5
|High Life
|Daniel Lopatin
|1:00
|6
|No Vacation
|Daniel Lopatin
|0:55
|7
|School Play
|Daniel Lopatin
|6:16
|8
|Fuck You Howard
|Daniel Lopatin
|2:43
|9
|Smoothie
|Daniel Lopatin
|1:11
|10
|Back To Roslyn
|Daniel Lopatin
|2:02
|11
|The Fountain
|Daniel Lopatin
|2:21
|12
|Powerade
|Daniel Lopatin
|0:53
|13
|Windows
|Daniel Lopatin
|5:07
|14
|Buzz Me Out
|Daniel Lopatin
|2:50
|15
|The Blade
|Daniel Lopatin
|1:32
|16
|Mohegan Suite
|Daniel Lopatin
|4:43
|17
|Uncut Gems
|Daniel Lopatin
|6:41