Время монстров Время монстров
The Head Hunter Время монстров 2018 / США
5.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Время монстров» (2018)

The Head Hunter (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Head Hunter (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Nick Soole
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Something Is out There Nick Soole 3:50
2 Opening Titles Nick Soole 1:20
3 The Potion Nick Soole 3:36
4 Solitude Nick Soole 2:23
5 Summoned Nick Soole 2:38
6 Trophy Wall Nick Soole 1:01
7 Slow Days Nick Soole 1:33
8 Goblin Whispers Nick Soole 1:57
9 Dragon Nick Soole 0:45
10 Summoned Again Nick Soole 3:09
11 A Gift - It's Back Nick Soole 2:59
12 The Journey Nick Soole 2:01
13 Castle Revelry Nick Soole 0:32
14 The Monster's Lair Nick Soole 1:10
15 The Journey Home Nick Soole 4:12
16 The Head Nick Soole 4:46
17 It's out There Nick Soole 1:44
18 It's in Here Nick Soole 1:20
19 Hunting It Nick Soole 4:48
20 Entering the Cave Nick Soole 5:13
21 Final Fight Nick Soole 1:32
22 Arrowhead Nick Soole 4:36
23 The End... Nick Soole 7:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Время монстров» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Время монстров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
