1 Something Is out There Nick Soole 3:50

2 Opening Titles Nick Soole 1:20

3 The Potion Nick Soole 3:36

4 Solitude Nick Soole 2:23

5 Summoned Nick Soole 2:38

6 Trophy Wall Nick Soole 1:01

7 Slow Days Nick Soole 1:33

8 Goblin Whispers Nick Soole 1:57

9 Dragon Nick Soole 0:45

10 Summoned Again Nick Soole 3:09

11 A Gift - It's Back Nick Soole 2:59

12 The Journey Nick Soole 2:01

13 Castle Revelry Nick Soole 0:32

14 The Monster's Lair Nick Soole 1:10

15 The Journey Home Nick Soole 4:12

16 The Head Nick Soole 4:46

17 It's out There Nick Soole 1:44

18 It's in Here Nick Soole 1:20

19 Hunting It Nick Soole 4:48

20 Entering the Cave Nick Soole 5:13

21 Final Fight Nick Soole 1:32

22 Arrowhead Nick Soole 4:36