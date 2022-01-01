|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Something Is out There
|Nick Soole
|3:50
|2
|Opening Titles
|Nick Soole
|1:20
|3
|The Potion
|Nick Soole
|3:36
|4
|Solitude
|Nick Soole
|2:23
|5
|Summoned
|Nick Soole
|2:38
|6
|Trophy Wall
|Nick Soole
|1:01
|7
|Slow Days
|Nick Soole
|1:33
|8
|Goblin Whispers
|Nick Soole
|1:57
|9
|Dragon
|Nick Soole
|0:45
|10
|Summoned Again
|Nick Soole
|3:09
|11
|A Gift - It's Back
|Nick Soole
|2:59
|12
|The Journey
|Nick Soole
|2:01
|13
|Castle Revelry
|Nick Soole
|0:32
|14
|The Monster's Lair
|Nick Soole
|1:10
|15
|The Journey Home
|Nick Soole
|4:12
|16
|The Head
|Nick Soole
|4:46
|17
|It's out There
|Nick Soole
|1:44
|18
|It's in Here
|Nick Soole
|1:20
|19
|Hunting It
|Nick Soole
|4:48
|20
|Entering the Cave
|Nick Soole
|5:13
|21
|Final Fight
|Nick Soole
|1:32
|22
|Arrowhead
|Nick Soole
|4:36
|23
|The End...
|Nick Soole
|7:40