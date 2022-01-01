|1
|Talking to the Birds
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|0:50
|2
|Solemn Love
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:37
|3
|Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma": 9. Nimrod (Adagio)
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Эдуард Элгар
|4:32
|4
|String Quartet in G Major, Hob. III:81 (Op. 77 No. 1): 1. Allegro moderato
|Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Йозеф Гайдн
|5:30
|5
|Open Door
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|0:49
|6
|Into the Woods
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:39
|7
|Love at First Sight
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:05
|8
|Walk in the Meadows
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:03
|9
|String Quartet in B-Flat Major, Op. 130: 6. Finale (Allegro)
|Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Людвиг ван Бетховен
|0:45
|10
|Walk from Henley
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:51
|11
|Lulworth Cove
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:04
|12
|Partita for Violin Solo No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006: 1. Preludio
|Esther Yoo / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|3:52
|13
|Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K.385 "Haffner": 1. Allegro con spirito
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт
|1:36
|14
|Pandora's Piano
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:19
|15
|Fear of Sex
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:47
|16
|String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden": 1. Allegro
|Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Шуберт
|1:54
|17
|You may enter
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|0:53
|18
|You can change your mind
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|0:38
|19
|Factory Tennis
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:22
|20
|Suite for Cello Solo No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: 1. Prélude
|Lynn Harrell / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|2:17
|21
|I'd do anything
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:13
|22
|Ponting Electronics
|Paul Israel, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:05
|23
|Buried Memory
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:02
|24
|String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden": 2. Andante con moto
|Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Шуберт
|9:51
|25
|Cold Shoulder (Violin Solo Version)
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:28
|26
|Chloe
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|4:28
|27
|Arrival at Wigmore Hall
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:37
|28
|String Quintet in D Major, K. 593: 1. Larghetto - Allegro
|Arthur Grumiaux, Arpad Gérecz, Georges Janzer, Max Lesueur, Eva Czako / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт
|4:15
|29
|My Promise to you
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:19
|30
|Date on the River
|Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|1:59
|31
|Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: 1. Non allegro
|Graeme Mitchison, James Sherlock / Сергей Рахманинов
|2:34
|32
|Cold Shoulder
|The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones
|2:32