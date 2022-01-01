Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «На берегу» (2017)
On Chesil Beach На берегу 2017 / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «На берегу» (2017)

On Chesil Beach (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [feat. Esther Yoo]
On Chesil Beach (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [feat. Esther Yoo] 32 композиции. The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones, Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones, Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden, Esther Yoo, Lynn Harrell, Paul Israel, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones, Arthur Grumiaux, Arpad Gérecz, Georges Janzer, Max Lesueur, Eva Czako, Graeme Mitchison, James Sherlock
1 Talking to the Birds The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 0:50
2 Solemn Love Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:37
3 Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 "Enigma": 9. Nimrod (Adagio) The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Эдуард Элгар 4:32
4 String Quartet in G Major, Hob. III:81 (Op. 77 No. 1): 1. Allegro moderato Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Йозеф Гайдн 5:30
5 Open Door The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 0:49
6 Into the Woods Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:39
7 Love at First Sight Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:05
8 Walk in the Meadows Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:03
9 String Quartet in B-Flat Major, Op. 130: 6. Finale (Allegro) Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Людвиг ван Бетховен 0:45
10 Walk from Henley The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:51
11 Lulworth Cove Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:04
12 Partita for Violin Solo No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006: 1. Preludio Esther Yoo / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 3:52
13 Symphony No. 35 in D Major, K.385 "Haffner": 1. Allegro con spirito The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт 1:36
14 Pandora's Piano The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:19
15 Fear of Sex Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:47
16 String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden": 1. Allegro Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Шуберт 1:54
17 You may enter The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 0:53
18 You can change your mind The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 0:38
19 Factory Tennis The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:22
20 Suite for Cello Solo No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: 1. Prélude Lynn Harrell / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 2:17
21 I'd do anything The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:13
22 Ponting Electronics Paul Israel, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:05
23 Buried Memory Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:02
24 String Quartet No. 14 in D Minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden": 2. Andante con moto Esther Yoo, Zsolt-Tihamér Visontay, Yukiko Ogura, Timothy Walden / Франц Шуберт 9:51
25 Cold Shoulder (Violin Solo Version) Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:28
26 Chloe Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 4:28
27 Arrival at Wigmore Hall The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:37
28 String Quintet in D Major, K. 593: 1. Larghetto - Allegro Arthur Grumiaux, Arpad Gérecz, Georges Janzer, Max Lesueur, Eva Czako / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт 4:15
29 My Promise to you Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:19
30 Date on the River Esther Yoo, The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 1:59
31 Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: 1. Non allegro Graeme Mitchison, James Sherlock / Сергей Рахманинов 2:34
32 Cold Shoulder The BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Dan Jones / Dan Jones 2:32
Доступен список песен из фильма «На берегу» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «На берегу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
