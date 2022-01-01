|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Credits
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:39
|2
|Landing Ashore
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:37
|3
|Driving the Streets
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:17
|4
|Make It 48 Degrees
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:55
|5
|Suspects at Large
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:14
|6
|Diner Escape
|Volker Bertelmann
|0:50
|7
|Who Are These People
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:12
|8
|How Many Bullets Do You Have
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:29
|9
|Corpse on CCTV
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:24
|10
|Thats My One Wish
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:23
|11
|Go and Do Jihad
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:55
|12
|Brother Is Saying It's Time
|Volker Bertelmann
|3:54
|13
|Get to the Chambers Lounge
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:07
|14
|Stairway Sneak
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:31
|15
|Fleeing Through Stairways and Kitchen
|Volker Bertelmann
|3:00
|16
|Stepping Outside
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:54
|17
|Last Standoff
|Volker Bertelmann
|2:31
|18
|Streets Reunion
|Volker Bertelmann
|3:04
|19
|Reunion Epilogue
|Volker Bertelmann
|1:30