Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние
Музыка из фильма «Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние» (2018)
Hotel Mumbai Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние 2018 / Австрия
8.1 Оцените
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние» (2018)

Hotel Mumbai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hotel Mumbai (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Volker Bertelmann
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Credits Volker Bertelmann 1:39
2 Landing Ashore Volker Bertelmann 1:37
3 Driving the Streets Volker Bertelmann 1:17
4 Make It 48 Degrees Volker Bertelmann 2:55
5 Suspects at Large Volker Bertelmann 2:14
6 Diner Escape Volker Bertelmann 0:50
7 Who Are These People Volker Bertelmann 2:12
8 How Many Bullets Do You Have Volker Bertelmann 2:29
9 Corpse on CCTV Volker Bertelmann 1:24
10 Thats My One Wish Volker Bertelmann 1:23
11 Go and Do Jihad Volker Bertelmann 1:55
12 Brother Is Saying It's Time Volker Bertelmann 3:54
13 Get to the Chambers Lounge Volker Bertelmann 1:07
14 Stairway Sneak Volker Bertelmann 2:31
15 Fleeing Through Stairways and Kitchen Volker Bertelmann 3:00
16 Stepping Outside Volker Bertelmann 2:54
17 Last Standoff Volker Bertelmann 2:31
18 Streets Reunion Volker Bertelmann 3:04
19 Reunion Epilogue Volker Bertelmann 1:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Отель Мумбаи: Противостояние» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
