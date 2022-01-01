1 Opening Credits Volker Bertelmann 1:39

2 Landing Ashore Volker Bertelmann 1:37

3 Driving the Streets Volker Bertelmann 1:17

4 Make It 48 Degrees Volker Bertelmann 2:55

5 Suspects at Large Volker Bertelmann 2:14

6 Diner Escape Volker Bertelmann 0:50

7 Who Are These People Volker Bertelmann 2:12

8 How Many Bullets Do You Have Volker Bertelmann 2:29

9 Corpse on CCTV Volker Bertelmann 1:24

10 Thats My One Wish Volker Bertelmann 1:23

11 Go and Do Jihad Volker Bertelmann 1:55

12 Brother Is Saying It's Time Volker Bertelmann 3:54

13 Get to the Chambers Lounge Volker Bertelmann 1:07

14 Stairway Sneak Volker Bertelmann 2:31

15 Fleeing Through Stairways and Kitchen Volker Bertelmann 3:00

16 Stepping Outside Volker Bertelmann 2:54

17 Last Standoff Volker Bertelmann 2:31

18 Streets Reunion Volker Bertelmann 3:04