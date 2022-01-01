|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bit By Bit (Theme From "Fletch")
|Stephanie Mills / Franne Golde
|3:29
|2
|Fletch, Get Outta Town
|Dan Hartman / Charlie Midnight
|4:11
|3
|Running For Love
|John Farnham / Tom Whitlock
|2:55
|4
|Name Of The Game
|Dan Hartman / Charlie Midnight
|5:58
|5
|Fletch Theme
|Harold Faltermeyer
|3:48
|6
|A Letter To Both Sides
|The Fixx / James Fletcher West-Oram
|3:20
|7
|Is It Over
|Kim Wilde / Marty Wilde
|3:51
|8
|Diggin' In
|Harold Faltermeyer
|2:45
|9
|Exotic Skates
|Harold Faltermeyer
|3:00
|10
|Running For Love (Instrumental)
|Harold Faltermeyer / Tom Whitlock
|2:48