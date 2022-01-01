Оповещения от Киноафиши
Флетч Флетч
Музыка из фильма «Флетч» (1985)
Fletch Флетч 1985 / США
6.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Флетч» (1985)

Fletch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fletch (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Stephanie Mills, Dan Hartman, John Farnham, Harold Faltermeyer, The Fixx, Kim Wilde
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bit By Bit (Theme From "Fletch") Stephanie Mills / Franne Golde 3:29
2 Fletch, Get Outta Town Dan Hartman / Charlie Midnight 4:11
3 Running For Love John Farnham / Tom Whitlock 2:55
4 Name Of The Game Dan Hartman / Charlie Midnight 5:58
5 Fletch Theme Harold Faltermeyer 3:48
6 A Letter To Both Sides The Fixx / James Fletcher West-Oram 3:20
7 Is It Over Kim Wilde / Marty Wilde 3:51
8 Diggin' In Harold Faltermeyer 2:45
9 Exotic Skates Harold Faltermeyer 3:00
10 Running For Love (Instrumental) Harold Faltermeyer / Tom Whitlock 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Флетч» (1985) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Флетч» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
