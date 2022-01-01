|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Flying High (Birds of Prey)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:54
|2
|The Fantabulous Emancipation Explosion
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:32
|3
|Harley Quinn (Danger Danger) [From Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn]
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:06
|4
|Birds of Prey
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:16
|5
|Harley Gogo Agogo
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:56
|6
|The Black Mask Club
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:54
|7
|Stolen Diamond
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:55
|8
|Bad Ass Broad (Whistle MF)
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:07
|9
|Lonely in Gotham
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:51
|10
|Black Canary Echo
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:09
|11
|The Bertinelli Massacre (The Huntress Story)
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:29
|12
|Bump It!
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:20
|13
|Roman Sionis
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:42
|14
|Lockdown
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:28
|15
|Bruce and the Beaver
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:26
|16
|Lotus Flower
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:41
|17
|Femme Fatale
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:19
|18
|Breakout!
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:21
|19
|The Bertinelli Revenge
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:57
|20
|I Want To Kill You Because I Can
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:13
|21
|Zsasz Showdown
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:31
|22
|Work Together
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:05
|23
|Battle Commence
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:34
|24
|Fight Together (Birds of Prey)
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:59
|25
|Founders Pier
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:46
|26
|Roller Vs Rollers
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:27
|27
|The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:03