Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн 2020 / США
6.5 Оцените
83 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн» (2020)

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Original Motion Picture Score)
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Original Motion Picture Score) 27 композиций. Daniel Pemberton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Flying High (Birds of Prey) Daniel Pemberton 1:54
2 The Fantabulous Emancipation Explosion Daniel Pemberton 1:32
3 Harley Quinn (Danger Danger) [From Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn] Daniel Pemberton 3:06
4 Birds of Prey Daniel Pemberton 2:16
5 Harley Gogo Agogo Daniel Pemberton 1:56
6 The Black Mask Club Daniel Pemberton 1:54
7 Stolen Diamond Daniel Pemberton 1:55
8 Bad Ass Broad (Whistle MF) Daniel Pemberton 3:07
9 Lonely in Gotham Daniel Pemberton 0:51
10 Black Canary Echo Daniel Pemberton 1:09
11 The Bertinelli Massacre (The Huntress Story) Daniel Pemberton 2:29
12 Bump It! Daniel Pemberton 2:20
13 Roman Sionis Daniel Pemberton 2:42
14 Lockdown Daniel Pemberton 2:28
15 Bruce and the Beaver Daniel Pemberton 1:26
16 Lotus Flower Daniel Pemberton 1:41
17 Femme Fatale Daniel Pemberton 0:19
18 Breakout! Daniel Pemberton 4:21
19 The Bertinelli Revenge Daniel Pemberton 1:57
20 I Want To Kill You Because I Can Daniel Pemberton 3:13
21 Zsasz Showdown Daniel Pemberton 2:31
22 Work Together Daniel Pemberton 2:05
23 Battle Commence Daniel Pemberton 2:34
24 Fight Together (Birds of Prey) Daniel Pemberton 4:59
25 Founders Pier Daniel Pemberton 1:46
26 Roller Vs Rollers Daniel Pemberton 3:27
27 The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Daniel Pemberton 2:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хищные птицы: Потрясающая история Харли Квинн» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
