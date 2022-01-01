Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Парк развлечений» (2018)
Swoon Парк развлечений 2018 / Швеция
Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Парк развлечений» (2018)

Swoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Swoon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Nathaniel Méchaly
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Swoon Nathaniel Méchaly 3:12
2 Welcome to Gröna Lund Nathaniel Méchaly 1:31
3 John and Ninnis' Waltz Nathaniel Méchaly 1:07
4 A Spy at Gustaf's Office Nathaniel Méchaly 2:22
5 Ninni's Roller Coaster Nathaniel Méchaly 2:01
6 At the Rooftop Nathaniel Méchaly 1:25
7 Awareness of Love Nathaniel Méchaly 1:20
8 The Dream Nathaniel Méchaly 2:10
9 In Love Nathaniel Méchaly 1:15
10 Gustaf's Story and Ghost Kiss Nathaniel Méchaly 2:45
11 Speaking the Same Language Nathaniel Méchaly 1:00
12 The Flower Bouquet Nathaniel Méchaly 1:25
13 John Can't Wait to See Her Nathaniel Méchaly 0:56
14 Sad Love Nathaniel Méchaly 3:44
15 Saving Them Nathaniel Méchaly 2:00
16 Lennart Nathaniel Méchaly 4:15
17 Ninni Leaves Nathaniel Méchaly 3:56
18 Don't Go Nathaniel Méchaly 2:49
19 Love Kiss Nathaniel Méchaly 1:30
20 Grand Finale Nathaniel Méchaly 2:31
21 The Keep (feat. Lily Oakes) Nathaniel Méchaly / Lily Oakes 4:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Парк развлечений» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Парк развлечений» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
