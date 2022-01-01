|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Swoon
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|3:12
|2
|Welcome to Gröna Lund
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:31
|3
|John and Ninnis' Waltz
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:07
|4
|A Spy at Gustaf's Office
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:22
|5
|Ninni's Roller Coaster
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:01
|6
|At the Rooftop
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:25
|7
|Awareness of Love
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:20
|8
|The Dream
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:10
|9
|In Love
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:15
|10
|Gustaf's Story and Ghost Kiss
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:45
|11
|Speaking the Same Language
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:00
|12
|The Flower Bouquet
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:25
|13
|John Can't Wait to See Her
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|0:56
|14
|Sad Love
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|3:44
|15
|Saving Them
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:00
|16
|Lennart
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|4:15
|17
|Ninni Leaves
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|3:56
|18
|Don't Go
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:49
|19
|Love Kiss
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|1:30
|20
|Grand Finale
|Nathaniel Méchaly
|2:31
|21
|The Keep (feat. Lily Oakes)
|Nathaniel Méchaly / Lily Oakes
|4:24