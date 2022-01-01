|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title / Set Fight With Chuck Norris (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|3:45
|2
|Will This Be the Song I'll Be Singing Tomorrow (Instrumental) [From "Game of Death"]
|John Barry
|2:26
|3
|Three Motorcycles / Stick Fight With Santo (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|4:02
|4
|Billy's Funeral Dirge (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|3:02
|5
|Garden Fight (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|2:51
|6
|Billy and Ann's Love Theme (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|2:41
|7
|The Big Motorcycle Fight (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|5:49
|8
|Goodbye Dr. Land (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|2:00
|9
|Will This Be the Song I'll Be Singing Tomorrow (Vocal) [From "Game of Death"]
|John Barry
|2:25
|10
|End Title (From "Game of Death")
|John Barry
|2:48
|11
|Stick Fight / Main Title (Reprise) [From "Game of Death"]
|John Barry
|6:18
|12
|Descent Into Decadance (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|6:03
|13
|The Lesbian Tango (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|2:59
|14
|The Wet Spot (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|3:36
|15
|Water Sports / The Dominatrix's Waltz (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|7:44
|16
|Phantom of the Orgasm (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|8:27
|17
|Afterplay (From "Night Games")
|John Barry
|1:14