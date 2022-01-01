1 Main Title / Set Fight With Chuck Norris (From "Game of Death") John Barry 3:45

2 Will This Be the Song I'll Be Singing Tomorrow (Instrumental) [From "Game of Death"] John Barry 2:26

3 Three Motorcycles / Stick Fight With Santo (From "Game of Death") John Barry 4:02

4 Billy's Funeral Dirge (From "Game of Death") John Barry 3:02

5 Garden Fight (From "Game of Death") John Barry 2:51

6 Billy and Ann's Love Theme (From "Game of Death") John Barry 2:41

7 The Big Motorcycle Fight (From "Game of Death") John Barry 5:49

8 Goodbye Dr. Land (From "Game of Death") John Barry 2:00

9 Will This Be the Song I'll Be Singing Tomorrow (Vocal) [From "Game of Death"] John Barry 2:25

10 End Title (From "Game of Death") John Barry 2:48

11 Stick Fight / Main Title (Reprise) [From "Game of Death"] John Barry 6:18

12 Descent Into Decadance (From "Night Games") John Barry 6:03

13 The Lesbian Tango (From "Night Games") John Barry 2:59

14 The Wet Spot (From "Night Games") John Barry 3:36

15 Water Sports / The Dominatrix's Waltz (From "Night Games") John Barry 7:44

16 Phantom of the Orgasm (From "Night Games") John Barry 8:27