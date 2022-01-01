|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Am the Sea
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|2:04
|2
|The Real Me
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:29
|3
|I'm One
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|2:40
|4
|5:15
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|4:51
|5
|Love Reign O'er Me
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|5:11
|6
|Bell Boy
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|4:55
|7
|I've Had Enough
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|6:11
|8
|Helpless Dancer
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|0:22
|9
|Doctor Jimmy
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|7:30
|10
|Zoot Suit
|The High Numbers
|1:59
|11
|Hi Heel Sneakers
|Cross Section
|2:47
|12
|Get Out and Stay Out
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|2:27
|13
|Four Faces
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:20
|14
|Joker James
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:13
|15
|The Punk and the Godfather
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|5:21
|16
|Night Train
|James Brown
|3:39
|17
|Louie Louie
|The Kingsmen / Richard Berry
|2:42
|18
|Green Onions
|Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Lewie Steinberg
|2:46
|19
|Rhythm of the Rain
|The Cascades
|2:29
|20
|He's So Fine
|The Chiffons / Ronald Mack
|1:53
|21
|Be My Baby
|The Ronettes / Phil Spector
|2:31
|22
|Da Doo Ron Ron
|The Crystals / Phil Spector
|2:09
|23
|I'm the Face
|The High Numbers
|2:30