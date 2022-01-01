Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Квадрофения
Киноафиша Фильмы Квадрофения Музыка из фильма «Квадрофения» (1979)
Quadrophenia Квадрофения 1979 / Великобритания
7.3 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Квадрофения» (1979)

Вся информация о фильме
Quadrophenia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Quadrophenia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. The Who, The High Numbers, Cross Section, James Brown, The Kingsmen, Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Cascades, The Chiffons, The Ronettes, The Crystals
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Am the Sea The Who / Pete Townshend 2:04
2 The Real Me The Who / Pete Townshend 3:29
3 I'm One The Who / Pete Townshend 2:40
4 5:15 The Who / Pete Townshend 4:51
5 Love Reign O'er Me The Who / Pete Townshend 5:11
6 Bell Boy The Who / Pete Townshend 4:55
7 I've Had Enough The Who / Pete Townshend 6:11
8 Helpless Dancer The Who / Pete Townshend 0:22
9 Doctor Jimmy The Who / Pete Townshend 7:30
10 Zoot Suit The High Numbers 1:59
11 Hi Heel Sneakers Cross Section 2:47
12 Get Out and Stay Out The Who / Pete Townshend 2:27
13 Four Faces The Who / Pete Townshend 3:20
14 Joker James The Who / Pete Townshend 3:13
15 The Punk and the Godfather The Who / Pete Townshend 5:21
16 Night Train James Brown 3:39
17 Louie Louie The Kingsmen / Richard Berry 2:42
18 Green Onions Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Lewie Steinberg 2:46
19 Rhythm of the Rain The Cascades 2:29
20 He's So Fine The Chiffons / Ronald Mack 1:53
21 Be My Baby The Ronettes / Phil Spector 2:31
22 Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals / Phil Spector 2:09
23 I'm the Face The High Numbers 2:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Квадрофения» (1979) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Квадрофения» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Приложение киноафиши