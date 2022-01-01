Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Охота на монстра 2» (2018)
Monster Hunt 2 / Zhuo yao ji 2 Охота на монстра 2 2018 / Китай
Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Музыка из фильма «Охота на монстра 2» (2018)

Monster Hunt 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Monster Hunt 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Leon Ko
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Wuba Leon Ko 3:26
2 At the Casino Leon Ko 2:13
3 The Chase Leon Ko 2:55
4 The Weapon Master Leon Ko 1:35
5 You Have Your Father's Eyes Leon Ko 3:17
6 Your Mother Misses You Leon Ko 2:16
7 Double Vision Leon Ko 3:44
8 Casino Disguise Leon Ko 3:54
9 What a Performance! Leon Ko 1:27
10 Wuba Weeps for Tu Leon Ko 2:22
11 Tender Moment in the Air Leon Ko 1:32
12 Summoning Wuba Leon Ko 1:35
13 Unrequited Business Leon Ko 1:27
14 Finding Each Other Leon Ko 3:25
15 Pondering Leon Ko 0:40
16 Final Battle Leon Ko 10:59
17 Family Reunion Leon Ko 0:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Охота на монстра 2» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Охота на монстра 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
