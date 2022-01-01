|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Wuba
|Leon Ko
|3:26
|2
|At the Casino
|Leon Ko
|2:13
|3
|The Chase
|Leon Ko
|2:55
|4
|The Weapon Master
|Leon Ko
|1:35
|5
|You Have Your Father's Eyes
|Leon Ko
|3:17
|6
|Your Mother Misses You
|Leon Ko
|2:16
|7
|Double Vision
|Leon Ko
|3:44
|8
|Casino Disguise
|Leon Ko
|3:54
|9
|What a Performance!
|Leon Ko
|1:27
|10
|Wuba Weeps for Tu
|Leon Ko
|2:22
|11
|Tender Moment in the Air
|Leon Ko
|1:32
|12
|Summoning Wuba
|Leon Ko
|1:35
|13
|Unrequited Business
|Leon Ko
|1:27
|14
|Finding Each Other
|Leon Ko
|3:25
|15
|Pondering
|Leon Ko
|0:40
|16
|Final Battle
|Leon Ko
|10:59
|17
|Family Reunion
|Leon Ko
|0:59