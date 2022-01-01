|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Flashdance...What a Feeling
|Irene Cara / Keith Forsey
|3:53
|2
|He's a Dream
|Shandi
|3:29
|3
|Love Theme from Flashdance
|Helen St. John / Giorgio Moroder
|3:27
|4
|Manhunt
|Karen Kamon
|2:36
|5
|Lady, Lady, Lady
|Joe "Bean" Esposito / Keith Forsey
|4:10
|6
|Imagination
|Laura Branigan / Michael Sembello
|3:36
|7
|Romeo
|Donna Summer / Sylvester Levay
|3:13
|8
|Seduce Me Tonight
|Cycle V / Keith Forsey
|3:32
|9
|I'll Be There Where the Heart Is
|Kim Carnes
|4:36
|10
|Maniac
|Michael Sembello
|4:05