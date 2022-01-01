Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Танец-вспышка Танец-вспышка
Киноафиша Фильмы Танец-вспышка Музыка из фильма «Танец-вспышка» (1983)
Flashdance Танец-вспышка 1983 / США
6.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Танец-вспышка» (1983)

Вся информация о фильме
Flashdance (Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Flashdance (Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 10 композиций. Irene Cara, Shandi, Helen St. John, Karen Kamon, Joe "Bean" Esposito, Laura Branigan, Donna Summer, Cycle V, Kim Carnes, Michael Sembello
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Flashdance...What a Feeling Irene Cara / Keith Forsey 3:53
2 He's a Dream Shandi 3:29
3 Love Theme from Flashdance Helen St. John / Giorgio Moroder 3:27
4 Manhunt Karen Kamon 2:36
5 Lady, Lady, Lady Joe "Bean" Esposito / Keith Forsey 4:10
6 Imagination Laura Branigan / Michael Sembello 3:36
7 Romeo Donna Summer / Sylvester Levay 3:13
8 Seduce Me Tonight Cycle V / Keith Forsey 3:32
9 I'll Be There Where the Heart Is Kim Carnes 4:36
10 Maniac Michael Sembello 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Танец-вспышка» (1983) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Танец-вспышка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Приложение киноафиши