Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры
Киноафиша Фильмы Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры Музыка из фильма «Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры» (2018)
Strangers: Prey at Night Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры 2018 / США
5.1 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
The Strangers: Prey At Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Strangers: Prey At Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Kim Wilde, Adrian Johnston, Mental As Anything, Bonnie Tyler, Air Supply
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Kids In America Kim Wilde / Ricky Wilde 3:25
2 The Strangers Prey At Night Adrian Johnston 1:23
3 Gatlin Lake Getaway Welcomes You! Adrian Johnston 2:34
4 Is Tamara Home? Adrian Johnston 4:02
5 Is Somebody There? Adrian Johnston 2:29
6 Live It Up (Remastered) Mental As Anything 3:49
7 Bathroom Assault Adrian Johnston 4:45
8 Under Siege Adrian Johnston 4:48
9 On the Run Adrian Johnston 3:00
10 But We've Just Started Adrian Johnston 1:13
11 Cambodia Kim Wilde / Rick Wilde 3:57
12 Hunted Adrian Johnston 1:35
13 Remember That Time? Adrian Johnston 1:21
14 Call 911 Adrian Johnston 3:31
15 Total Eclipse of the Heart (Long Version) Bonnie Tyler / Jim Steinman 6:57
16 Pulled To Safety Adrian Johnston 2:16
17 The Sheriff Adrian Johnston 3:02
18 Inferno Adrian Johnston 1:28
19 Making Love Out of Nothing At All Air Supply / Jim Steinman 4:55
20 The Bridge Adrian Johnston 2:20
21 Deliverance Adrian Johnston 1:55
22 End Titles Adrian Johnston 6:26
23 Bonus Track Adrian Johnston 1:59
Доступен список песен из фильма «Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Незнакомцы: Жестокие игры» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Приложение киноафиши