|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Kids In America
|Kim Wilde / Ricky Wilde
|3:25
|2
|The Strangers Prey At Night
|Adrian Johnston
|1:23
|3
|Gatlin Lake Getaway Welcomes You!
|Adrian Johnston
|2:34
|4
|Is Tamara Home?
|Adrian Johnston
|4:02
|5
|Is Somebody There?
|Adrian Johnston
|2:29
|6
|Live It Up (Remastered)
|Mental As Anything
|3:49
|7
|Bathroom Assault
|Adrian Johnston
|4:45
|8
|Under Siege
|Adrian Johnston
|4:48
|9
|On the Run
|Adrian Johnston
|3:00
|10
|But We've Just Started
|Adrian Johnston
|1:13
|11
|Cambodia
|Kim Wilde / Rick Wilde
|3:57
|12
|Hunted
|Adrian Johnston
|1:35
|13
|Remember That Time?
|Adrian Johnston
|1:21
|14
|Call 911
|Adrian Johnston
|3:31
|15
|Total Eclipse of the Heart (Long Version)
|Bonnie Tyler / Jim Steinman
|6:57
|16
|Pulled To Safety
|Adrian Johnston
|2:16
|17
|The Sheriff
|Adrian Johnston
|3:02
|18
|Inferno
|Adrian Johnston
|1:28
|19
|Making Love Out of Nothing At All
|Air Supply / Jim Steinman
|4:55
|20
|The Bridge
|Adrian Johnston
|2:20
|21
|Deliverance
|Adrian Johnston
|1:55
|22
|End Titles
|Adrian Johnston
|6:26
|23
|Bonus Track
|Adrian Johnston
|1:59