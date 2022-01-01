|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Pirate Looks at Forty
|Jimmy Buffett
|3:54
|2
|Key Largo (Live at the Schooner Wharf Bar)
|Bertie Higgins, Moondog / Sonny Limbo
|4:39
|3
|Right Down the Line
|Gerry Rafferty
|4:27
|4
|Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)
|Waylon Jennings / Chips Moman
|3:19
|5
|Two Tickets to Paradise
|Eddie Money
|3:54
|6
|Sundown
|Gordon Lightfoot
|3:35
|7
|On and On
|Stephen Bishop
|3:00
|8
|Into the Mystic
|Van Morrison
|3:29
|9
|Moonfog
|Jimmy Buffett / Snoop Dogg
|3:15
|10
|Poem for a White Cat
|Джон Дебни
|2:00
|11
|Sucking Toes and Playing Tennis
|Джон Дебни
|3:45
|12
|Moondog and Minnie
|Джон Дебни
|3:04
|13
|Goodbye to Minnie
|Джон Дебни
|5:12
|14
|Beautiful Moondog
|Джон Дебни
|4:00