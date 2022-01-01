1 A Pirate Looks at Forty Jimmy Buffett 3:54

2 Key Largo (Live at the Schooner Wharf Bar) Bertie Higgins, Moondog / Sonny Limbo 4:39

3 Right Down the Line Gerry Rafferty 4:27

4 Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) Waylon Jennings / Chips Moman 3:19

5 Two Tickets to Paradise Eddie Money 3:54

6 Sundown Gordon Lightfoot 3:35

7 On and On Stephen Bishop 3:00

8 Into the Mystic Van Morrison 3:29

9 Moonfog Jimmy Buffett / Snoop Dogg 3:15

10 Poem for a White Cat Джон Дебни 2:00

11 Sucking Toes and Playing Tennis Джон Дебни 3:45

12 Moondog and Minnie Джон Дебни 3:04

13 Goodbye to Minnie Джон Дебни 5:12