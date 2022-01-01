Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пляжный бездельник Пляжный бездельник
Киноафиша Фильмы Пляжный бездельник Музыка из фильма «Пляжный бездельник» (2019)
The Beach Bum Пляжный бездельник 2019 / США
4.2 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Пляжный бездельник» (2019)

The Beach Bum (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Beach Bum (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Jimmy Buffett, Bertie Higgins, Moondog, Gerry Rafferty, Waylon Jennings, Eddie Money, Gordon Lightfoot, Stephen Bishop, Van Morrison, Джон Дебни
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Pirate Looks at Forty Jimmy Buffett 3:54
2 Key Largo (Live at the Schooner Wharf Bar) Bertie Higgins, Moondog / Sonny Limbo 4:39
3 Right Down the Line Gerry Rafferty 4:27
4 Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) Waylon Jennings / Chips Moman 3:19
5 Two Tickets to Paradise Eddie Money 3:54
6 Sundown Gordon Lightfoot 3:35
7 On and On Stephen Bishop 3:00
8 Into the Mystic Van Morrison 3:29
9 Moonfog Jimmy Buffett / Snoop Dogg 3:15
10 Poem for a White Cat Джон Дебни 2:00
11 Sucking Toes and Playing Tennis Джон Дебни 3:45
12 Moondog and Minnie Джон Дебни 3:04
13 Goodbye to Minnie Джон Дебни 5:12
14 Beautiful Moondog Джон Дебни 4:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пляжный бездельник» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пляжный бездельник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
