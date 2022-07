1 I Am Criminal (feat. Mitivaï Serr) Eric Serra 3:17

2 Message From the KGB Eric Serra 3:21

3 Car Race in Moscow Eric Serra 4:15

4 Put Faith in Yourself, Pt. 1 Eric Serra 1:55

5 Put Faith in Yourself, Pt. 2 Eric Serra 1:12

6 Put Faith in Yourself, Pt. 3 Eric Serra 1:45

7 I Work for the KGB Baby Eric Serra 0:57

8 Brawl in Pectopah Eric Serra 4:06

9 Adversity Is a Good Teacher, Pt. 1 Eric Serra 1:04

10 Adversity Is a Good Teacher, Pt. 2 Eric Serra 1:49

11 Settling in Another Grey Box Eric Serra 1:13

12 Izmailovo Market Eric Serra 1:32

13 Only One Way to Leave Eric Serra 0:53

14 Mission in Milan, Pt. 1 Eric Serra 2:54

15 Mission in Milan, Pt. 2 Eric Serra 1:34

16 Five Minutes to Cut a Deal Eric Serra 3:30

17 I Need His Finger Eric Serra 1:03

18 Find Me in the Closet Eric Serra 3:54

19 Criminal (feat. Mitivaï Serra) Eric Serra 1:54

20 Miller's Proposal Eric Serra 1:44

21 Escape from KGB Eric Serra 5:43

22 Disturbing Day for Maude Eric Serra 1:10

23 Meeting at Parc Monceau Eric Serra 2:40

24 Six Months of Freedom Eric Serra 2:25

25 Mexican Standoff in Paris Eric Serra 1:01

26 Anna Is Free Eric Serra 1:46

27 Olga in Her New Office Eric Serra 2:27