|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Madame
|Matthieu Gonet
|2:38
|2
|Des boucles d'oreilles
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:16
|3
|Sur les quais
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:38
|4
|So Smart
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:06
|5
|Devant le mirroir
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:59
|6
|Arrivée de Maria
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:17
|7
|La tempête
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:43
|8
|Après l'amour
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:38
|9
|Introducing
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:41
|10
|Les existences
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:35
|11
|Au Mac-Mahon
|Matthieu Gonet
|2:22
|12
|Quatorze couverts
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:42
|13
|Découpage
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:40
|14
|Make a Wish
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:09
|15
|Entre soi
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:53
|16
|Tableau
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:26
|17
|Fortune Cookie
|Matthieu Gonet
|1:25
|18
|Devant l'oeuvre
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:41
|19
|Madame (Reprise)
|Matthieu Gonet
|0:56
|20
|Songs My Mother Taught Me
|Matthieu Gonet, Eric Zorgniotti / Антонин Дворжак
|3:40
|21
|Ça vaut la peine l'amour
|Briag Maruani
|2:33
|22
|Rock'n'dollars
|William Sheller
|2:30