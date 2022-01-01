Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Аннетт
Annette Аннетт 2021 / США / Франция
Музыка из фильма «Аннетт» (2021)

Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 So May We Start (feat. Simon Helberg) [From "Annette"] Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 3:44
2 True Love Always Finds a Way Sparks, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 1:26
3 We Love Each Other So Much (From "Annette") Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 3:33
4 I'm an Accompanist Simon Helberg / Russell Mael 1:24
5 Aria (The Forest) Марион Котийяр, Catherine Trottmann / Russell Mael 3:17
6 She's Out of this World! Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 2:23
7 Six Women Have Come Forward Sparks, Six Women / Russell Mael 2:04
8 You Used to Laugh Sparks, Адам Драйвер / Russell Mael 2:14
9 Girl From the Middle of Nowhere Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 2:57
10 Let's Waltz in the Storm! Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 3:33
11 We've Washed Ashore - Baby Aria (The Moon) - I Will Haunt You, Henry [feat. Catherine Trottmann] Адам Драйвер, Hebe Griffiths, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael 4:49
12 Premiere Performance of Baby Annette Адам Драйвер, Wim Opbrouck / Russell Mael 2:13
13 All the Girls Адам Драйвер / Russell Mael 1:19
14 Stepping Back in Time Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр, Catherine Trottmann / Russell Mael 2:05
15 Sympathy for the Abyss Адам Драйвер, Devyn McDowell / Russell Mael 3:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аннетт» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аннетт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
