|1
|So May We Start (feat. Simon Helberg) [From "Annette"]
|Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|3:44
|2
|True Love Always Finds a Way
|Sparks, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|1:26
|3
|We Love Each Other So Much (From "Annette")
|Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|3:33
|4
|I'm an Accompanist
|Simon Helberg / Russell Mael
|1:24
|5
|Aria (The Forest)
|Марион Котийяр, Catherine Trottmann / Russell Mael
|3:17
|6
|She's Out of this World!
|Sparks, Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|2:23
|7
|Six Women Have Come Forward
|Sparks, Six Women / Russell Mael
|2:04
|8
|You Used to Laugh
|Sparks, Адам Драйвер / Russell Mael
|2:14
|9
|Girl From the Middle of Nowhere
|Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|2:57
|10
|Let's Waltz in the Storm!
|Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|3:33
|11
|We've Washed Ashore - Baby Aria (The Moon) - I Will Haunt You, Henry [feat. Catherine Trottmann]
|Адам Драйвер, Hebe Griffiths, Марион Котийяр / Russell Mael
|4:49
|12
|Premiere Performance of Baby Annette
|Адам Драйвер, Wim Opbrouck / Russell Mael
|2:13
|13
|All the Girls
|Адам Драйвер / Russell Mael
|1:19
|14
|Stepping Back in Time
|Адам Драйвер, Марион Котийяр, Catherine Trottmann / Russell Mael
|2:05
|15
|Sympathy for the Abyss
|Адам Драйвер, Devyn McDowell / Russell Mael
|3:52