Музыка из фильма «Альфа» (2018)
Alpha Альфа 2018 / США
Музыка из фильма «Альфа» (2018)

Alpha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Alpha (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 33 композиции. Michael Stearns, Joseph S DeBeasi
1 Keda's Reflection Michael Stearns 1:18
2 Stone Inspection Joseph S DeBeasi 1:58
3 Beat Down Joseph S DeBeasi 1:43
4 Blood Ceremony Michael Stearns 1:38
5 Leaving Home Joseph S DeBeasi 1:53
6 The Lion Tribe Michael Stearns 1:27
7 Bison Hunt Michael Stearns 3:02
8 Finish It Joseph S DeBeasi 1:20
9 Campfire & First Funeral Michael Stearns 2:57
10 The Cave Michael Stearns 3:12
11 A Father Mourns Michael Stearns 3:53
12 Funeral Stones Joseph S DeBeasi 1:38
13 Up the Tree Michael Stearns 1:25
14 Mercy for Alpha Joseph S DeBeasi 1:20
15 To the Cave Joseph S DeBeasi 1:02
16 Missing Home Joseph S DeBeasi 1:47
17 Alpha Follows Joseph S DeBeasi 2:36
18 Swim Class Two Joseph S DeBeasi 1:22
19 Alpha Leaves Joseph S DeBeasi 1:49
20 Keda's Dream Joseph S DeBeasi 1:02
21 Through the Ice Michael Stearns 1:22
22 Seeing Frozen Man Joseph S DeBeasi 0:44
23 Iceman Joseph S DeBeasi 1:13
24 Hyenas and the Cave Lion Michael Stearns 2:07
25 Going Home Joseph S DeBeasi 2:02
26 Alpha is Down Joseph S DeBeasi 2:50
27 The Village Joseph S DeBeasi 3:17
28 Puppies Joseph S DeBeasi 1:06
29 We Made It Joseph S DeBeasi 1:02
30 Heir Apparent Joseph S DeBeasi 1:22
31 Alpha's Theme Joseph S DeBeasi 2:03
32 Following, Joining Michael Stearns 1:42
33 Goodbye Alpha Joseph S DeBeasi 1:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Альфа» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Альфа» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
