|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Opening
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:00
|2
|John Is Dead
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:11
|3
|Marx as the Golem
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:27
|4
|Aveline and Lizzie
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:03
|5
|Misery Junction
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:39
|6
|Dan Offers Lizzie a Job
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:31
|7
|Dan Leno As the Golem
|Johan Söderqvist
|3:08
|8
|The Theatre
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:06
|9
|Give the Public Blood
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:00
|10
|The Rape
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:27
|11
|Gissing as the Golem
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:38
|12
|Dan and Lizzie
|Johan Söderqvist
|3:01
|13
|What Did She Know About Railways?
|Olivia Cooke / Bennett Scott
|1:26
|14
|Cree As the Golem
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:37
|15
|Lizzie and John
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:07
|16
|Chasing the Manuscript
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:31
|17
|Uncle's Secret Room
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:13
|18
|Race To the Gallows
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:26
|19
|Mother and Daughter
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:42
|20
|Following Gissing
|Johan Söderqvist
|3:11
|21
|The Golem
|Johan Söderqvist
|2:11
|22
|The Hanging
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:07
|23
|Ratcliff Murders
|Johan Söderqvist
|1:56
|24
|The Limehouse Golem End Credits
|Johan Söderqvist
|4:16
|25
|I'm Waiting for Him Tonight
|Douglas Booth / Dan Leno
|2:02