Голем Голем
Музыка из фильма «Голем» (2016)
The Limehouse Golem Голем 2016 / Великобритания
7.2 Оцените
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Голем» (2016)

The Limehouse Golem (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Limehouse Golem (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Johan Söderqvist, Olivia Cooke, Douglas Booth
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Opening Johan Söderqvist 1:00
2 John Is Dead Johan Söderqvist 2:11
3 Marx as the Golem Johan Söderqvist 1:27
4 Aveline and Lizzie Johan Söderqvist 2:03
5 Misery Junction Johan Söderqvist 2:39
6 Dan Offers Lizzie a Job Johan Söderqvist 1:31
7 Dan Leno As the Golem Johan Söderqvist 3:08
8 The Theatre Johan Söderqvist 1:06
9 Give the Public Blood Johan Söderqvist 2:00
10 The Rape Johan Söderqvist 1:27
11 Gissing as the Golem Johan Söderqvist 1:38
12 Dan and Lizzie Johan Söderqvist 3:01
13 What Did She Know About Railways? Olivia Cooke / Bennett Scott 1:26
14 Cree As the Golem Johan Söderqvist 2:37
15 Lizzie and John Johan Söderqvist 1:07
16 Chasing the Manuscript Johan Söderqvist 1:31
17 Uncle's Secret Room Johan Söderqvist 1:13
18 Race To the Gallows Johan Söderqvist 2:26
19 Mother and Daughter Johan Söderqvist 1:42
20 Following Gissing Johan Söderqvist 3:11
21 The Golem Johan Söderqvist 2:11
22 The Hanging Johan Söderqvist 1:07
23 Ratcliff Murders Johan Söderqvist 1:56
24 The Limehouse Golem End Credits Johan Söderqvist 4:16
25 I'm Waiting for Him Tonight Douglas Booth / Dan Leno 2:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голем» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
