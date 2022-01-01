|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Summer Storm
|Joel P West
|3:10
|2
|Rich City Folk
|Joel P West
|3:48
|3
|Skedaddle
|Joel P West
|2:02
|4
|Real School
|Joel P West
|1:41
|5
|Don't Fence Me In
|Darla Hawn / Robert Fletcher
|2:59
|6
|It'll Be an Adventure
|Joel P West
|2:01
|7
|Stitches / An Old Woman
|Joel P West
|3:41
|8
|You Promised
|Joel P West
|2:15
|9
|Maroon Wave
|Joel P West
|2:44
|10
|Why She Left
|Joel P West
|4:10
|11
|Funeral / Big City Girl
|Joel P West
|3:06
|12
|How Strong You Are
|Joel P West
|3:32
|13
|Thanksgiving
|Joel P West
|3:51
|14
|Mountain Goat
|Joel P West
|2:29