Тайна 7 сестер Тайна 7 сестер
Киноафиша Фильмы Тайна 7 сестер Музыка из фильма «Тайна 7 сестер» (2017)
Seven Sisters Тайна 7 сестер 2017 / Великобритания
7.7 Оцените
68 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Тайна 7 сестер» (2017)

What Happened to Monday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
What Happened to Monday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Christian Wibe, Christian Wibe, Petter Carlsen, Dave Fleming, Johannes Ringen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Friday Dies Christian Wibe 1:03
2 Karen Setman Christian Wibe 2:21
3 Gas Attack Christian Wibe 4:35
4 It Was All a Lie Christian Wibe 2:13
5 Training Sequence Christian Wibe, Petter Carlsen / Petter Carlsen 2:40
6 What Happened to Monday Christian Wibe 1:50
7 C.A.B. Christian Wibe 1:44
8 Corner Suite Christian Wibe 2:15
9 Visitors Christian Wibe 2:54
10 The Last One Dave Fleming 2:55
11 Sunday Dies Christian Wibe 2:12
12 User-Locked Grip Dave Fleming 1:54
13 Sniper Christian Wibe 1:30
14 Finger-Tip Christian Wibe 1:20
15 Girls, I Need a Way Out Christian Wibe 0:38
16 Can You Run Christian Wibe 1:23
17 Go Get Her Johannes Ringen 1:35
18 Adrian Christian Wibe 4:58
19 Shot of Vodka Christian Wibe 1:13
20 My Own Life Christian Wibe 2:16
21 First Day at Work Christian Wibe 2:11
22 Expecting You Downstairs Christian Wibe 1:28
23 We Will Survive Christian Wibe 2:59
24 I'm Sorry Christian Wibe 1:09
25 Don't Let Them Take Them Christian Wibe 3:29
26 Karen Setman (Extended Version) Christian Wibe 4:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тайна 7 сестер» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тайна 7 сестер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
