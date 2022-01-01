1 Friday Dies Christian Wibe 1:03

2 Karen Setman Christian Wibe 2:21

3 Gas Attack Christian Wibe 4:35

4 It Was All a Lie Christian Wibe 2:13

5 Training Sequence Christian Wibe, Petter Carlsen / Petter Carlsen 2:40

6 What Happened to Monday Christian Wibe 1:50

7 C.A.B. Christian Wibe 1:44

8 Corner Suite Christian Wibe 2:15

9 Visitors Christian Wibe 2:54

10 The Last One Dave Fleming 2:55

11 Sunday Dies Christian Wibe 2:12

12 User-Locked Grip Dave Fleming 1:54

13 Sniper Christian Wibe 1:30

14 Finger-Tip Christian Wibe 1:20

15 Girls, I Need a Way Out Christian Wibe 0:38

16 Can You Run Christian Wibe 1:23

17 Go Get Her Johannes Ringen 1:35

18 Adrian Christian Wibe 4:58

19 Shot of Vodka Christian Wibe 1:13

20 My Own Life Christian Wibe 2:16

21 First Day at Work Christian Wibe 2:11

22 Expecting You Downstairs Christian Wibe 1:28

23 We Will Survive Christian Wibe 2:59

24 I'm Sorry Christian Wibe 1:09

25 Don't Let Them Take Them Christian Wibe 3:29