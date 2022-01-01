|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Friday Dies
|Christian Wibe
|1:03
|2
|Karen Setman
|Christian Wibe
|2:21
|3
|Gas Attack
|Christian Wibe
|4:35
|4
|It Was All a Lie
|Christian Wibe
|2:13
|5
|Training Sequence
|Christian Wibe, Petter Carlsen / Petter Carlsen
|2:40
|6
|What Happened to Monday
|Christian Wibe
|1:50
|7
|C.A.B.
|Christian Wibe
|1:44
|8
|Corner Suite
|Christian Wibe
|2:15
|9
|Visitors
|Christian Wibe
|2:54
|10
|The Last One
|Dave Fleming
|2:55
|11
|Sunday Dies
|Christian Wibe
|2:12
|12
|User-Locked Grip
|Dave Fleming
|1:54
|13
|Sniper
|Christian Wibe
|1:30
|14
|Finger-Tip
|Christian Wibe
|1:20
|15
|Girls, I Need a Way Out
|Christian Wibe
|0:38
|16
|Can You Run
|Christian Wibe
|1:23
|17
|Go Get Her
|Johannes Ringen
|1:35
|18
|Adrian
|Christian Wibe
|4:58
|19
|Shot of Vodka
|Christian Wibe
|1:13
|20
|My Own Life
|Christian Wibe
|2:16
|21
|First Day at Work
|Christian Wibe
|2:11
|22
|Expecting You Downstairs
|Christian Wibe
|1:28
|23
|We Will Survive
|Christian Wibe
|2:59
|24
|I'm Sorry
|Christian Wibe
|1:09
|25
|Don't Let Them Take Them
|Christian Wibe
|3:29
|26
|Karen Setman (Extended Version)
|Christian Wibe
|4:15