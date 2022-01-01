|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Er ist wieder da
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:46
|2
|Deutsche Politik
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:26
|3
|My Name Is Sawatzki
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:23
|4
|Das ist der Echte
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:24
|5
|Hundetod
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:11
|6
|Die Staatsanwalts-Affäre
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:44
|7
|Frau Bellini
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:55
|8
|Deutschland-Tour
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:47
|9
|Ein Teil von Ihnen
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:40
|10
|Deutsches Haus
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:43
|11
|Mandel-Erdbeer-Sahnetorte
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:10
|12
|In den Alpen
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:02
|13
|Sawatzkis Erwachen
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:23
|14
|Hitler aufs Maul
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:51
|15
|Der neue Geschäftsführer
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:04
|16
|General Sawatzki
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:07
|17
|Untergang und Hoffnung
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:20
|18
|Trash TV
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:51
|19
|Karrieregeil
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:21
|20
|Brandenburger Tor
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:14
|21
|Digitale Welle
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:29
|22
|Wer isn ditte
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:44
|23
|Übernachten
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:07
|24
|Der Erfolgsbegleiter
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:53