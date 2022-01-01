|1
|Father & Son
|Cat Stevens / Yusuf Islam
|3:41
|2
|Love Is the Drug
|Roxy Music / Ferry
|4:09
|3
|Dancing in the Moonlight
|Thin Lizzy / Phil Lynott
|2:15
|4
|Faith
|George Michael
|3:17
|5
|I'm Not in Love
|10cc
|6:04
|6
|Birth
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|3:09
|7
|Date Night
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:32
|8
|A Connection
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:19
|9
|Remember
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|0:59
|10
|Early Morning
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:28
|11
|Possibilities
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:23
|12
|Victorious
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:09
|13
|Phone Call
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:27
|14
|Pressure
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:54
|15
|Agony
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:15
|16
|Riding Away
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:07
|17
|Emotions
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:10
|18
|Life
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:18
|19
|Her Way
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:46
|20
|Priorities
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:17
|21
|Finding a Way
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:17
|22
|A Change of the Guard
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:38
|23
|Spain
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:04
|24
|Beauty
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|1:21
|25
|Focus
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|3:23
|26
|Entering the Stadium
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|2:57
|27
|Synergy
|Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter
|4:00