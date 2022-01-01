Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Жапплу
Jappeloup Жапплу 2013 / Франция / Канада
6.7 Оцените
11 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Жапплу» (2013)

Jappeloup (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jappeloup (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Cat Stevens, Roxy Music, Thin Lizzy, George Michael, 10cc, Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Father & Son Cat Stevens / Yusuf Islam 3:41
2 Love Is the Drug Roxy Music / Ferry 4:09
3 Dancing in the Moonlight Thin Lizzy / Phil Lynott 2:15
4 Faith George Michael 3:17
5 I'm Not in Love 10cc 6:04
6 Birth Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 3:09
7 Date Night Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:32
8 A Connection Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:19
9 Remember Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 0:59
10 Early Morning Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:28
11 Possibilities Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:23
12 Victorious Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:09
13 Phone Call Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:27
14 Pressure Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:54
15 Agony Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:15
16 Riding Away Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:07
17 Emotions Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:10
18 Life Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:18
19 Her Way Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:46
20 Priorities Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:17
21 Finding a Way Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:17
22 A Change of the Guard Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:38
23 Spain Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:04
24 Beauty Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 1:21
25 Focus Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 3:23
26 Entering the Stadium Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 2:57
27 Synergy Clinton Shorter, Brussels Philharmonic / Clinton Shorter 4:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Жапплу» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Жапплу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
