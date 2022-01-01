Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Золото Золото
Золото Музыка из фильма «Золото» (2016)
Gold Золото 2016 / США
6.8 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Золото» (2016)

Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Iggy Pop, Big Dipper, Kishi Bashi, The Isley Brothers, Richard & Linda Thompson, Orange Juice, New Order, Pixies, Joy Division, Television
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gold Iggy Pop / Daniel Pemberton 3:14
2 Ron Klaus Wrecked His House Big Dipper 5:06
3 This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) Kishi Bashi / David Byrne 3:28
4 Spill the Wine The Isley Brothers / Lee Oskar 6:33
5 I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight Richard & Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson 3:10
6 Rip It Up Orange Juice / Zeke Manyika 5:21
7 Temptation New Order 7:00
8 Hey Pixies 3:33
9 Atmosphere Joy Division / Ian Curtis 4:10
10 1880 or So Television / Tom Verlaine 3:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Золото» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Золото» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
