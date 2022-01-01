|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gold
|Iggy Pop / Daniel Pemberton
|3:14
|2
|Ron Klaus Wrecked His House
|Big Dipper
|5:06
|3
|This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody)
|Kishi Bashi / David Byrne
|3:28
|4
|Spill the Wine
|The Isley Brothers / Lee Oskar
|6:33
|5
|I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight
|Richard & Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
|3:10
|6
|Rip It Up
|Orange Juice / Zeke Manyika
|5:21
|7
|Temptation
|New Order
|7:00
|8
|Hey
|Pixies
|3:33
|9
|Atmosphere
|Joy Division / Ian Curtis
|4:10
|10
|1880 or So
|Television / Tom Verlaine
|3:40