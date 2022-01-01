Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Удача Логана
Logan Lucky Удача Логана 2017 / США
6.7
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Удача Логана» (2017)

Logan Lucky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Logan Lucky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Bo Diddley, John Denver, APM Music, Mile Ends, Thomas A. Edison Electric Band, The Groundhogs, John Fahey, LeAnn Rimes, Dr. John, Brainbox, David Holmes, Screaming Lord Sutch, The Monks, Mark & The Escorts, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Farrah MacKenzie
Logan Lucky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Logan Lucky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Bo Diddley, John Denver, APM Music, Mile Ends, Thomas A. Edison Electric Band, The Groundhogs, John Fahey, LeAnn Rimes, Dr. John, Brainbox, David Holmes, Screaming Lord Sutch, The Monks, Mark & The Escorts, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Farrah MacKenzie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Road Runner Bo Diddley 2:47
2 Some Days Are Diamonds (Some Days Are Stone) John Denver 4:00
3 News Background A APM Music / Sammy Burdson 2:31
4 Bottle Up and Go Mile Ends 2:13
5 The Name of the Game Thomas A. Edison Electric Band 2:32
6 3744 James Road The Groundhogs / Tony McPhee 7:19
7 Revolt of the Dyke Brigade John Fahey 3:01
8 America the Beautiful LeAnn Rimes / Samuel A. Ward 1:15
9 Storm Warning Dr. John 3:20
10 Down Man Brainbox 2:36
11 Original Score Medley David Holmes 3:59
12 Flashing Lights Screaming Lord Sutch / Jimmy Page 3:13
13 We Do Wie Du The Monks 2:11
14 Get Your Baby Mark & The Escorts 2:20
15 Fortunate Son Creedence Clearwater Revival 2:19
16 Take Me Home, Country Roads Farrah MacKenzie / John Denver 3:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Удача Логана» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Удача Логана» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
