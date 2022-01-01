1 Road Runner Bo Diddley 2:47

2 Some Days Are Diamonds (Some Days Are Stone) John Denver 4:00

3 News Background A APM Music / Sammy Burdson 2:31

4 Bottle Up and Go Mile Ends 2:13

5 The Name of the Game Thomas A. Edison Electric Band 2:32

6 3744 James Road The Groundhogs / Tony McPhee 7:19

7 Revolt of the Dyke Brigade John Fahey 3:01

8 America the Beautiful LeAnn Rimes / Samuel A. Ward 1:15

9 Storm Warning Dr. John 3:20

10 Down Man Brainbox 2:36

11 Original Score Medley David Holmes 3:59

12 Flashing Lights Screaming Lord Sutch / Jimmy Page 3:13

13 We Do Wie Du The Monks 2:11

14 Get Your Baby Mark & The Escorts 2:20

15 Fortunate Son Creedence Clearwater Revival 2:19