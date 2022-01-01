|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Road Runner
|Bo Diddley
|2:47
|2
|Some Days Are Diamonds (Some Days Are Stone)
|John Denver
|4:00
|3
|News Background A
|APM Music / Sammy Burdson
|2:31
|4
|Bottle Up and Go
|Mile Ends
|2:13
|5
|The Name of the Game
|Thomas A. Edison Electric Band
|2:32
|6
|3744 James Road
|The Groundhogs / Tony McPhee
|7:19
|7
|Revolt of the Dyke Brigade
|John Fahey
|3:01
|8
|America the Beautiful
|LeAnn Rimes / Samuel A. Ward
|1:15
|9
|Storm Warning
|Dr. John
|3:20
|10
|Down Man
|Brainbox
|2:36
|11
|Original Score Medley
|David Holmes
|3:59
|12
|Flashing Lights
|Screaming Lord Sutch / Jimmy Page
|3:13
|13
|We Do Wie Du
|The Monks
|2:11
|14
|Get Your Baby
|Mark & The Escorts
|2:20
|15
|Fortunate Son
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|2:19
|16
|Take Me Home, Country Roads
|Farrah MacKenzie / John Denver
|3:04