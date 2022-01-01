|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Way of the Peaceful Warrior
|Dan Millman
|0:12
|2
|Long Gone Now
|David Gray
|3:04
|3
|Simple Perfection
|Dan Millman
|0:12
|4
|Had A Dream
|Bird York
|5:13
|5
|Surrender Control Accept
|Dan Millman
|0:19
|6
|Blue In the Sky
|Joe Purdy
|4:52
|7
|Mind Is Not Present
|Dan Millman
|0:11
|8
|I Will Be Waiting
|Kelly Sweet
|3:41
|9
|Adversity and Choice
|Dan Millman
|0:10
|10
|In Such Croooked Time
|Centro-Matic
|4:18
|11
|Asleep Your Whole Life?
|Dan Millman
|0:10
|12
|I'm There Too
|Michelle Featherstone
|6:11
|13
|Be Happy Now
|Dan Millman
|0:12
|14
|Answering Out Prayers
|Dropping Daylight
|3:41
|15
|Being Human
|Dan Millman
|0:12
|16
|The Only Evidence
|John Ralston
|3:10
|17
|Breathing
|Dan Millman
|0:16
|18
|Bodies and Minds
|Great Lake Swimmers
|3:51
|19
|Change
|Dan Millman
|0:06
|20
|Johnny Viola
|Shearwater
|2:28
|21
|Constructive Action
|Dan Millman
|0:10
|22
|Sensing Owls
|José González
|3:15
|23
|Emotions Are Like Weather
|Dan Millman
|0:08
|24
|Even Tho
|Joseph Arthur
|4:49
|25
|Unreasonable Happiness
|Dan Millman
|0:14
|26
|Everybody
|Raul Midón
|4:03
|27
|You Suffer
|Dan Millman
|0:13
|28
|Under the Sun
|Jon Anderson
|5:02
|29
|Life Is Not A Private Affair
|Dan Millman
|0:12