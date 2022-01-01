Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мирный воин
Peaceful Warrior Мирный воин 2006 / Германия / США
7.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мирный воин» (2006)

Peaceful Warrior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Peaceful Warrior (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Dan Millman, David Gray, Bird York, Joe Purdy, Kelly Sweet, Centro-Matic, Michelle Featherstone, Dropping Daylight, John Ralston, Great Lake Swimmers, Shearwater, José González, Joseph Arthur, Raul Midón, Jon Anderson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Way of the Peaceful Warrior Dan Millman 0:12
2 Long Gone Now David Gray 3:04
3 Simple Perfection Dan Millman 0:12
4 Had A Dream Bird York 5:13
5 Surrender Control Accept Dan Millman 0:19
6 Blue In the Sky Joe Purdy 4:52
7 Mind Is Not Present Dan Millman 0:11
8 I Will Be Waiting Kelly Sweet 3:41
9 Adversity and Choice Dan Millman 0:10
10 In Such Croooked Time Centro-Matic 4:18
11 Asleep Your Whole Life? Dan Millman 0:10
12 I'm There Too Michelle Featherstone 6:11
13 Be Happy Now Dan Millman 0:12
14 Answering Out Prayers Dropping Daylight 3:41
15 Being Human Dan Millman 0:12
16 The Only Evidence John Ralston 3:10
17 Breathing Dan Millman 0:16
18 Bodies and Minds Great Lake Swimmers 3:51
19 Change Dan Millman 0:06
20 Johnny Viola Shearwater 2:28
21 Constructive Action Dan Millman 0:10
22 Sensing Owls José González 3:15
23 Emotions Are Like Weather Dan Millman 0:08
24 Even Tho Joseph Arthur 4:49
25 Unreasonable Happiness Dan Millman 0:14
26 Everybody Raul Midón 4:03
27 You Suffer Dan Millman 0:13
28 Under the Sun Jon Anderson 5:02
29 Life Is Not A Private Affair Dan Millman 0:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мирный воин» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мирный воин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
