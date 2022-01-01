|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul
|James Brown / Fred Wesley
|9:06
|2
|Barbra Streisand
|Duck Sauce
|3:14
|3
|Early Morning
|Роб Симонсен
|0:46
|4
|Truth
|Alexander / Alexander Ebert
|4:22
|5
|Zig Zaggin’
|The Capitols
|2:24
|6
|Mom's Emails
|Роб Симонсен
|1:28
|7
|Sad News
|Роб Симонсен
|1:24
|8
|Eight Years Without Her
|Роб Симонсен
|1:07
|9
|A demain mon amour
|Роб Симонсен
|0:56
|10
|Mom Is Back
|Роб Симонсен
|1:02
|11
|Walk into the Park
|Роб Симонсен / Ambroise Willaume
|1:13
|12
|So Lonely
|Роб Симонсен
|0:47
|13
|I Go with Mom
|Роб Симонсен
|2:19
|14
|Everybody’s Gotta Live
|Arthur Lee
|3:33
|15
|Let's Stay Together
|Роб Симонсен
|1:44
|16
|Escape
|Роб Симонсен
|1:07
|17
|Demain tout commence
|Роб Симонсен
|4:00
|18
|Gloria's Theme
|Роб Симонсен
|2:07