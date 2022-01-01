Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
2+1 2+1
Киноафиша Фильмы 2+1 Музыка из фильма «2+1» (2016)
Demain tout commence 2+1 2016 / Франция / Великобритания
7.9 Оцените
52 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «2+1» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Demain tout commence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Demain tout commence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. James Brown, Duck Sauce, Роб Симонсен, Alexander, The Capitols, Arthur Lee
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul James Brown / Fred Wesley 9:06
2 Barbra Streisand Duck Sauce 3:14
3 Early Morning Роб Симонсен 0:46
4 Truth Alexander / Alexander Ebert 4:22
5 Zig Zaggin’ The Capitols 2:24
6 Mom's Emails Роб Симонсен 1:28
7 Sad News Роб Симонсен 1:24
8 Eight Years Without Her Роб Симонсен 1:07
9 A demain mon amour Роб Симонсен 0:56
10 Mom Is Back Роб Симонсен 1:02
11 Walk into the Park Роб Симонсен / Ambroise Willaume 1:13
12 So Lonely Роб Симонсен 0:47
13 I Go with Mom Роб Симонсен 2:19
14 Everybody’s Gotta Live Arthur Lee 3:33
15 Let's Stay Together Роб Симонсен 1:44
16 Escape Роб Симонсен 1:07
17 Demain tout commence Роб Симонсен 4:00
18 Gloria's Theme Роб Симонсен 2:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «2+1» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «2+1» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Приложение киноафиши