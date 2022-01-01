Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дарвин - конечная остановка Дарвин - конечная остановка
Киноафиша Фильмы Дарвин - конечная остановка Музыка из фильма «Дарвин - конечная остановка» (2015)
Last Cab to Darwin Дарвин - конечная остановка 2015 / Австралия
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дарвин - конечная остановка» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Last Cab to Darwin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Last Cab to Darwin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Ed Kuepper
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rex and Polly's Theme (feat. Michael Caton & Ningali Lawford-Wolf) Ed Kuepper 1:37
2 If Wishes Were Horses (feat. Michael Caton, Jeremy Cumpston & Chris Stollery) Ed Kuepper 3:05
3 My Name Is Rex (feat. Michael Caton) Ed Kuepper 1:34
4 No Loose Ends (feat. Alan Dukes & David Field) Ed Kuepper 3:26
5 My Name's Tilly (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton) Ed Kuepper 1:24
6 Feral Cats (feat. Michael Caton & Mercia Deane-Johns) Ed Kuepper 3:50
7 Oodnadatta (feat. Michael Caton & Mark Coles Smith) Ed Kuepper 1:31
8 Ghost Gum (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton) Ed Kuepper 2:37
9 Just Drive Old Man (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton) Ed Kuepper 1:09
10 Hard to Kill Yourself (feat. Michael Caton & Mark Coles Smith) Ed Kuepper 1:55
11 Two Beers Then (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Emma Hamilton) Ed Kuepper 1:41
12 There It Is (feat. Ningali Lawford-Wolf & Michael Caton) Ed Kuepper 1:05
13 Darwin Waltz (feat. Michael Caton & Jacki Weaver) Ed Kuepper 1:54
14 Dog (feat. Michael Caton & Tom Pauling) Ed Kuepper 1:14
15 The Return (feat. Michael Caton & Jacki Weaver) Ed Kuepper 4:25
16 It's Our House (feat. Michael Caton & Ningali Lawford-Wolf) Ed Kuepper 2:31
17 Never Too Late (feat. Alan Dukes, John Howard & David Field) Ed Kuepper 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дарвин - конечная остановка» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дарвин - конечная остановка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши