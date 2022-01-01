|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rex and Polly's Theme (feat. Michael Caton & Ningali Lawford-Wolf)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:37
|2
|If Wishes Were Horses (feat. Michael Caton, Jeremy Cumpston & Chris Stollery)
|Ed Kuepper
|3:05
|3
|My Name Is Rex (feat. Michael Caton)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:34
|4
|No Loose Ends (feat. Alan Dukes & David Field)
|Ed Kuepper
|3:26
|5
|My Name's Tilly (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:24
|6
|Feral Cats (feat. Michael Caton & Mercia Deane-Johns)
|Ed Kuepper
|3:50
|7
|Oodnadatta (feat. Michael Caton & Mark Coles Smith)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:31
|8
|Ghost Gum (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton)
|Ed Kuepper
|2:37
|9
|Just Drive Old Man (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Michael Caton)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:09
|10
|Hard to Kill Yourself (feat. Michael Caton & Mark Coles Smith)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:55
|11
|Two Beers Then (feat. Mark Coles Smith & Emma Hamilton)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:41
|12
|There It Is (feat. Ningali Lawford-Wolf & Michael Caton)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:05
|13
|Darwin Waltz (feat. Michael Caton & Jacki Weaver)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:54
|14
|Dog (feat. Michael Caton & Tom Pauling)
|Ed Kuepper
|1:14
|15
|The Return (feat. Michael Caton & Jacki Weaver)
|Ed Kuepper
|4:25
|16
|It's Our House (feat. Michael Caton & Ningali Lawford-Wolf)
|Ed Kuepper
|2:31
|17
|Never Too Late (feat. Alan Dukes, John Howard & David Field)
|Ed Kuepper
|4:05