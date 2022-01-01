|1
|I'm So Humble (feat. Adam Levine)
|The Lonely Island
|2:33
|2
|Hot New Single (Dialogue)
|The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе
|0:12
|3
|Equal Rights (feat. P!nk)
|The Lonely Island
|2:25
|4
|Turn Up the Beef (feat. Emma Stone)
|The Lonely Island
|2:03
|5
|Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song)
|The Lonely Island / Nash Overstreet
|2:31
|6
|Mona Lisa
|The Lonely Island / Brandon Bell
|2:38
|7
|Are or Aren't? (Dialogue)
|The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе
|0:13
|8
|Hunter the Hungry Is Gon' Eat (feat. Chris Redd)
|The Lonely Island
|2:03
|9
|Should I Move? (feat. Akon) [Bonus Track]
|The Lonely Island / Nathaniel Motte
|2:20
|10
|2 Banditos (feat. Chris Redd)
|The Lonely Island / תומר יוסף
|1:56
|11
|Things in My Jeep (feat. LINKIN PARK)
|The Lonely Island / M A E S T R O
|2:06
|12
|Kill This Music (Dialogue)
|The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе
|0:06
|13
|Ashley Wednesday (feat. Seal)
|The Lonely Island / Brandon Bell
|2:30
|14
|F**k Off (Bonus Track)
|The Lonely Island / Alex Delicata
|2:25
|15
|Donkey Roll
|The Lonely Island
|1:23
|16
|Trip to Spain (Dialogue)
|The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе
|0:21
|17
|Ibitha
|The Lonely Island / Dallas Koehlke
|1:40
|18
|Owen's Song
|The Lonely Island / Greg Kurstin
|1:38
|19
|What Was That Beat? (Dialogue)
|The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе
|0:16
|20
|Sick Glenda
|The Lonely Island
|1:00
|21
|Incredible Thoughts (feat. Michael Bolton & Mr. Fish)
|The Lonely Island
|2:56
|22
|Me Likey Dat
|The Lonely Island
|1:06
|23
|Legalize It
|The Lonely Island / Jacob Plant
|2:52
|24
|I'm a Weirdo
|The Lonely Island
|1:51
|25
|Karate Guy
|The Lonely Island
|2:17
|26
|Rock Roll Skate
|The Lonely Island
|1:56
|27
|Hey Ya Ho (feat. Chris Redd)
|The Lonely Island
|1:25
|28
|Maximus (Bonus Track)
|The Lonely Island
|2:22