Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся
Киноафиша Фильмы Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся Музыка из фильма «Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся» (2016)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping / Conner4Real Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся 2016 / США
6.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся» (2016)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Original Soundtrack)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (Original Soundtrack) 28 композиций. The Lonely Island
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I'm So Humble (feat. Adam Levine) The Lonely Island 2:33
2 Hot New Single (Dialogue) The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе 0:12
3 Equal Rights (feat. P!nk) The Lonely Island 2:25
4 Turn Up the Beef (feat. Emma Stone) The Lonely Island 2:03
5 Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song) The Lonely Island / Nash Overstreet 2:31
6 Mona Lisa The Lonely Island / Brandon Bell 2:38
7 Are or Aren't? (Dialogue) The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе 0:13
8 Hunter the Hungry Is Gon' Eat (feat. Chris Redd) The Lonely Island 2:03
9 Should I Move? (feat. Akon) [Bonus Track] The Lonely Island / Nathaniel Motte 2:20
10 2 Banditos (feat. Chris Redd) The Lonely Island / תומר יוסף 1:56
11 Things in My Jeep (feat. LINKIN PARK) The Lonely Island / M A E S T R O 2:06
12 Kill This Music (Dialogue) The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе 0:06
13 Ashley Wednesday (feat. Seal) The Lonely Island / Brandon Bell 2:30
14 F**k Off (Bonus Track) The Lonely Island / Alex Delicata 2:25
15 Donkey Roll The Lonely Island 1:23
16 Trip to Spain (Dialogue) The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе 0:21
17 Ibitha The Lonely Island / Dallas Koehlke 1:40
18 Owen's Song The Lonely Island / Greg Kurstin 1:38
19 What Was That Beat? (Dialogue) The Lonely Island / Йорма Такконе 0:16
20 Sick Glenda The Lonely Island 1:00
21 Incredible Thoughts (feat. Michael Bolton & Mr. Fish) The Lonely Island 2:56
22 Me Likey Dat The Lonely Island 1:06
23 Legalize It The Lonely Island / Jacob Plant 2:52
24 I'm a Weirdo The Lonely Island 1:51
25 Karate Guy The Lonely Island 2:17
26 Rock Roll Skate The Lonely Island 1:56
27 Hey Ya Ho (feat. Chris Redd) The Lonely Island 1:25
28 Maximus (Bonus Track) The Lonely Island 2:22
Доступен список песен из фильма «Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Поп-звезда: не переставай, не останавливайся» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
