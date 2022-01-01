|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Draggin' the Line
|Beat Goes Bang / Tommy James
|3:50
|2
|Perfect World
|Alias / Steven Krikorian
|4:33
|3
|Chains
|Lorraine Lewis / Bill Wray
|4:39
|4
|The Best Thing
|Boom Crash Opera / Richard Pleasance
|4:21
|5
|What She Don't Know
|Flame / Bill Wray
|5:03
|6
|I Only Have Eyes for You
|Timothy B. Schmit / Harry Warren
|3:31
|7
|Life's Rich Tapestry
|Modern English
|4:04
|8
|Viva la Vogue
|Army of Lovers
|3:33
|9
|Bitter
|Terrell
|5:53
|10
|Keep the Faith
|Valentine / Bill Wray
|4:05