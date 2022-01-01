Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Космос между нами Космос между нами
The Space Between Us Космос между нами 2016 / США
7.5 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Космос между нами» (2016)

The Space Between Us (Original Motion Picture Score)
The Space Between Us (Original Motion Picture Score) 19 композиций. Ingrid Michaelson, Crystal Fighters, BØRNS, BANNERS, James Bay, Andrew Lockington, Maeve Palmer, Andrew Lockington
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Smallest Light Ingrid Michaelson 3:37
2 At Home Crystal Fighters / Gilbert Vierich 5:06
3 10,000 Emerald Pools BØRNS 2:55
4 Shine a Light BANNERS / Michael Nelson 4:40
5 Stay Right Where You Are Ingrid Michaelson / Trent Dabbs 4:41
6 Need the Sun to Break James Bay / Joel Pott 3:46
7 I Want to Go to Mars Andrew Lockington 6:04
8 Meet Gardner Andrew Lockington 2:15
9 Oh Caro Sollievo Maeve Palmer, Andrew Lockington / Andrew Lockington 2:06
10 First Skype Andrew Lockington 3:13
11 The Rover Andrew Lockington 3:16
12 Coming to See You Andrew Lockington 3:29
13 No One Has to Know Andrew Lockington 5:04
14 Biplane Andrew Lockington 3:52
15 Fall to Earth Andrew Lockington 2:50
16 Confetti to Vegas Andrew Lockington 4:39
17 Ocean Andrew Lockington 5:25
18 Race to Save Gardner Andrew Lockington 4:20
19 Hand on Knee Andrew Lockington 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Космос между нами» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Космос между нами» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
