1 Smallest Light Ingrid Michaelson 3:37

2 At Home Crystal Fighters / Gilbert Vierich 5:06

3 10,000 Emerald Pools BØRNS 2:55

4 Shine a Light BANNERS / Michael Nelson 4:40

5 Stay Right Where You Are Ingrid Michaelson / Trent Dabbs 4:41

6 Need the Sun to Break James Bay / Joel Pott 3:46

7 I Want to Go to Mars Andrew Lockington 6:04

8 Meet Gardner Andrew Lockington 2:15

9 Oh Caro Sollievo Maeve Palmer, Andrew Lockington / Andrew Lockington 2:06

10 First Skype Andrew Lockington 3:13

11 The Rover Andrew Lockington 3:16

12 Coming to See You Andrew Lockington 3:29

13 No One Has to Know Andrew Lockington 5:04

14 Biplane Andrew Lockington 3:52

15 Fall to Earth Andrew Lockington 2:50

16 Confetti to Vegas Andrew Lockington 4:39

17 Ocean Andrew Lockington 5:25

18 Race to Save Gardner Andrew Lockington 4:20