|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Smallest Light
|Ingrid Michaelson
|3:37
|2
|At Home
|Crystal Fighters / Gilbert Vierich
|5:06
|3
|10,000 Emerald Pools
|BØRNS
|2:55
|4
|Shine a Light
|BANNERS / Michael Nelson
|4:40
|5
|Stay Right Where You Are
|Ingrid Michaelson / Trent Dabbs
|4:41
|6
|Need the Sun to Break
|James Bay / Joel Pott
|3:46
|7
|I Want to Go to Mars
|Andrew Lockington
|6:04
|8
|Meet Gardner
|Andrew Lockington
|2:15
|9
|Oh Caro Sollievo
|Maeve Palmer, Andrew Lockington / Andrew Lockington
|2:06
|10
|First Skype
|Andrew Lockington
|3:13
|11
|The Rover
|Andrew Lockington
|3:16
|12
|Coming to See You
|Andrew Lockington
|3:29
|13
|No One Has to Know
|Andrew Lockington
|5:04
|14
|Biplane
|Andrew Lockington
|3:52
|15
|Fall to Earth
|Andrew Lockington
|2:50
|16
|Confetti to Vegas
|Andrew Lockington
|4:39
|17
|Ocean
|Andrew Lockington
|5:25
|18
|Race to Save Gardner
|Andrew Lockington
|4:20
|19
|Hand on Knee
|Andrew Lockington
|3:38