Затерянный город Z Затерянный город Z
Киноафиша Фильмы Затерянный город Z Музыка из фильма «Затерянный город Z» (2016)
The Lost City of Z Затерянный город Z 2016 / США
6.1 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Затерянный город Z» (2016)

The Lost City of Z (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lost City of Z (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Christopher Spelman
1 The Lost City of Z Christopher Spelman 1:00
2 The Hunt Christopher Spelman 2:35
3 The First Goodbye Christopher Spelman 2:34
4 Onto the River Christopher Spelman / Kent Sparling 2:29
5 The Letter Christopher Spelman 2:05
6 City of Gold Christopher Spelman 7:40
7 Source of the Verde River Christopher Spelman 5:40
8 The Grenedier's Welcome Christopher Spelman 1:35
9 The Argument Christopher Spelman 2:25
10 The Attack Christopher Spelman 2:21
11 Crossing the River Christopher Spelman 3:17
12 Delusions Christopher Spelman 2:52
13 Homecoming Christopher Spelman 1:49
14 Confrontation Christopher Spelman 3:47
15 In the Hospital Christopher Spelman 3:34
16 The Chase Christopher Spelman 1:41
17 The Final Journey Christopher Spelman 7:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Затерянный город Z» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Затерянный город Z» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
