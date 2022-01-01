|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Lost City of Z
|Christopher Spelman
|1:00
|2
|The Hunt
|Christopher Spelman
|2:35
|3
|The First Goodbye
|Christopher Spelman
|2:34
|4
|Onto the River
|Christopher Spelman / Kent Sparling
|2:29
|5
|The Letter
|Christopher Spelman
|2:05
|6
|City of Gold
|Christopher Spelman
|7:40
|7
|Source of the Verde River
|Christopher Spelman
|5:40
|8
|The Grenedier's Welcome
|Christopher Spelman
|1:35
|9
|The Argument
|Christopher Spelman
|2:25
|10
|The Attack
|Christopher Spelman
|2:21
|11
|Crossing the River
|Christopher Spelman
|3:17
|12
|Delusions
|Christopher Spelman
|2:52
|13
|Homecoming
|Christopher Spelman
|1:49
|14
|Confrontation
|Christopher Spelman
|3:47
|15
|In the Hospital
|Christopher Spelman
|3:34
|16
|The Chase
|Christopher Spelman
|1:41
|17
|The Final Journey
|Christopher Spelman
|7:51