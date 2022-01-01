Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Человек
Киноафиша Фильмы Человек Музыка из фильма «Человек» (2015)
Human Человек 2015 / Франция
8.0 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Человек» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
Human (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Human (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Armand Amar, Gombodorj Byambajargal, Henri Tournier, Sarah Nemtanu, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Salar Aghili, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, The Children's Choir of the Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Julien Carton, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Asif Ali Khan, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Grégoire Korniluk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Sara-Marielle Gaup, Isabel Sörling, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Suizan Lagrost, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Ravid Kahalani, Ibrahim Maalouf, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Sara-Marielle Gaup, Grégoire Korniluk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Gülay Hacer Toruk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Youssou N'Dour, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Isabel Sörling, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Vahid Taj, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Sarah Nemtanu, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Henri Tournier, Marc-Antoine Perrio, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Gombodorj Byambajargal, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Ljubojevic Divna, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Armand Amar, Ghada Shbeir, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mongolia Armand Amar, Gombodorj Byambajargal, Henri Tournier, Sarah Nemtanu, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:44
2 Faces Armand Amar, Salar Aghili, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 4:13
3 Dam in China Armand Amar, The Children's Choir of the Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:43
4 Castells Armand Amar, Julien Carton, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:45
5 Nepal Armand Amar, Asif Ali Khan, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:46
6 Paddy Fields Armand Amar, Grégoire Korniluk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:42
7 The Storm Armand Amar, Sara-Marielle Gaup, Isabel Sörling, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:59
8 Shakuhachi Armand Amar, Suizan Lagrost, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:58
9 Ploughing Armand Amar, Ravid Kahalani, Ibrahim Maalouf, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:07
10 Toil Armand Amar, Sara-Marielle Gaup, Grégoire Korniluk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:34
11 Immigration Armand Amar, Gülay Hacer Toruk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 4:18
12 Haiti Armand Amar, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:26
13 Pepe Mujica Armand Amar, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:46
14 The Hidden Church Armand Amar, Youssou N'Dour, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:07
15 Childhood Armand Amar, Isabel Sörling, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:17
16 Human Life Armand Amar, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 1:57
17 Blue Lagoon Armand Amar, Vahid Taj, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 1:02
18 Forgiveness Armand Amar, Sarah Nemtanu, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:04
19 Swimming in China Armand Amar, Henri Tournier, Marc-Antoine Perrio, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:53
20 Crowds Armand Amar, Gombodorj Byambajargal, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:01
21 Human I Armand Amar, Grégoire Korniluk, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 5:03
22 Jerusalem Armand Amar, Ljubojevic Divna, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 2:56
23 Human II Armand Amar, Julien Carton, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 5:10
24 Ghada's Dream Armand Amar, Ghada Shbeir, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Armand Amar 3:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Человек» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Человек» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Приложение киноафиши