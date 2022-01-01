|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pray 4 My City
|Nick Cannon
|3:05
|2
|Put the Guns Down (feat. Tink)
|R. Kelly
|6:08
|3
|Contradiction (feat. Jhené Aiko)
|Mali Music
|4:00
|4
|Born in Chicago (feat. Eryn Allen Kane & Sasha Go Hard)
|Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
|3:33
|5
|Sit Down for This
|Mali Music / Pete Martin
|2:32
|6
|Desperately
|Sam Dew / David Andrew Sitek
|4:09
|7
|Simple (feat. Kid Ink)
|Treasure Davis / Brian Todd Collins
|4:12
|8
|I Want to Live
|Kymm Lewis / Michael Drayton
|4:06
|9
|My City
|Nick Cannon / N/A
|4:24
|10
|WGDB
|Kevon Carter
|3:13
|11
|I See the Light
|Sophia Byrd / N/A
|4:47
|12
|All Power
|Cinque Cullar / N/A
|3:06
|13
|I Run
|Дженнифер Хадсон
|3:57