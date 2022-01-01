Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Чирак
Киноафиша Фильмы Чирак Музыка из фильма «Чирак» (2016)
Chi-Raq Чирак 2016 / США
5.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Чирак» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Chi-Raq (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chi-Raq (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Nick Cannon, R. Kelly, Mali Music, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Sam Dew, Treasure Davis, Kymm Lewis, Kevon Carter, Sophia Byrd, Cinque Cullar, Дженнифер Хадсон
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pray 4 My City Nick Cannon 3:05
2 Put the Guns Down (feat. Tink) R. Kelly 6:08
3 Contradiction (feat. Jhené Aiko) Mali Music 4:00
4 Born in Chicago (feat. Eryn Allen Kane & Sasha Go Hard) Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers 3:33
5 Sit Down for This Mali Music / Pete Martin 2:32
6 Desperately Sam Dew / David Andrew Sitek 4:09
7 Simple (feat. Kid Ink) Treasure Davis / Brian Todd Collins 4:12
8 I Want to Live Kymm Lewis / Michael Drayton 4:06
9 My City Nick Cannon / N/A 4:24
10 WGDB Kevon Carter 3:13
11 I See the Light Sophia Byrd / N/A 4:47
12 All Power Cinque Cullar / N/A 3:06
13 I Run Дженнифер Хадсон 3:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чирак» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чирак» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Приложение киноафиши