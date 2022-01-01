Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Песнь заката
Sunset Song Песнь заката 2015 / Великобритания
6.0 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Песнь заката» (2015)

Sunset Song (Terence Davies's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sunset Song (Terence Davies's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Gast Waltzing, Jennifer John, Gast Waltzing
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Anxious Gast Waltzing 1:08
2 Brother and Sister Gast Waltzing 0:49
3 Destiny Gast Waltzing 3:04
4 End Credits (Violin Solo) Gast Waltzing 3:47
5 Home Again Gast Waltzing 1:16
6 Pain Inside Gast Waltzing 0:41
7 Leaving Brother Gast Waltzing 1:54
8 Wayfaring Stranger (Traditional Ballad) Jennifer John, Gast Waltzing / Народные 4:21
9 Father Beast (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 1:06
10 Father Ill (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 1:09
11 First Time Woman (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 0:53
12 Killing War (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 3:30
13 Son-Father (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 1:24
14 Suicide Morning (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 1:18
15 End Credits (Outtake) Gast Waltzing 3:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Песнь заката» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Песнь заката» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
