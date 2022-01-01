|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Anxious
|Gast Waltzing
|1:08
|2
|Brother and Sister
|Gast Waltzing
|0:49
|3
|Destiny
|Gast Waltzing
|3:04
|4
|End Credits (Violin Solo)
|Gast Waltzing
|3:47
|5
|Home Again
|Gast Waltzing
|1:16
|6
|Pain Inside
|Gast Waltzing
|0:41
|7
|Leaving Brother
|Gast Waltzing
|1:54
|8
|Wayfaring Stranger (Traditional Ballad)
|Jennifer John, Gast Waltzing / Народные
|4:21
|9
|Father Beast (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|1:06
|10
|Father Ill (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|1:09
|11
|First Time Woman (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|0:53
|12
|Killing War (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|3:30
|13
|Son-Father (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|1:24
|14
|Suicide Morning (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|1:18
|15
|End Credits (Outtake)
|Gast Waltzing
|3:51