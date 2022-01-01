|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Memories Are Made of This
|Dean Martin / Terry Gilkyson
|2:18
|2
|St. Thomas
|Сонни Роллинс
|6:47
|3
|Feel Right (feat. Mystikal)
|Mark Ronson
|3:44
|4
|Hard to Handle (2012 Remaster)
|Otis Redding
|2:18
|5
|Can I Kick It?
|A Tribe Called Quest / Muhammed
|3:11
|6
|Hey, Look Me Over
|Jamie Cullum / Cy Coleman
|2:07
|7
|Hallelujah I Love Her So
|Алан Аркин, Энн-Маргрет / Ray Charles
|1:30
|8
|Mean Old World
|Sam Cooke
|3:48
|9
|What a Diff'rence a Day Makes
|Dinah Washington / Stanley Adams
|2:29
|10
|Opening
|Роб Симонсен
|1:16
|11
|Foreclosure Notice
|Роб Симонсен
|1:02
|12
|Willie and Kay
|Роб Симонсен
|0:37
|13
|Rat Pack Robbery
|Роб Симонсен
|4:20
|14
|FBI Closes In
|Роб Симонсен
|0:52
|15
|The Line Up
|Роб Симонсен
|2:47
|16
|The Wedding
|Роб Симонсен
|1:27