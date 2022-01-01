Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Уйти красиво
Going in Style Уйти красиво 2016 / США
7.4 Оцените
39 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Уйти красиво» (2016)

Going In Style (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Going In Style (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Dean Martin, Сонни Роллинс, Mark Ronson, Otis Redding, A Tribe Called Quest, Jamie Cullum, Алан Аркин, Энн-Маргрет, Sam Cooke, Dinah Washington, Роб Симонсен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Memories Are Made of This Dean Martin / Terry Gilkyson 2:18
2 St. Thomas Сонни Роллинс 6:47
3 Feel Right (feat. Mystikal) Mark Ronson 3:44
4 Hard to Handle (2012 Remaster) Otis Redding 2:18
5 Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest / Muhammed 3:11
6 Hey, Look Me Over Jamie Cullum / Cy Coleman 2:07
7 Hallelujah I Love Her So Алан Аркин, Энн-Маргрет / Ray Charles 1:30
8 Mean Old World Sam Cooke 3:48
9 What a Diff'rence a Day Makes Dinah Washington / Stanley Adams 2:29
10 Opening Роб Симонсен 1:16
11 Foreclosure Notice Роб Симонсен 1:02
12 Willie and Kay Роб Симонсен 0:37
13 Rat Pack Robbery Роб Симонсен 4:20
14 FBI Closes In Роб Симонсен 0:52
15 The Line Up Роб Симонсен 2:47
16 The Wedding Роб Симонсен 1:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Уйти красиво» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Уйти красиво» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
