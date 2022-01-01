|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Legend
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:34
|2
|Green Onions
|Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Lewie Steinberg
|2:54
|3
|Cissy Strut
|The Meters / Leo Nocentelli
|3:03
|4
|He's In Town
|The Rockin' Berries / Carole King
|2:37
|5
|Watermelon Man
|Poncho Sanchez / Jon Hendricks
|3:42
|6
|I'm Into Something Good
|Herman's Hermits / Carole King
|2:30
|7
|Are You Sure?
|Duffy / Willie Nelson
|2:31
|8
|Hideaway
|John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton / Sonny Thompson
|3:15
|9
|Chapel of Love
|The Dixie Cups / Phil Spector
|2:46
|10
|Moonglow
|The Starsound Orchestra / Irving Mills
|3:02
|11
|Little Miss Lonely
|Helen Shapiro
|2:56
|12
|Make the World Go Away
|Duffy / Hank Cochran
|2:10
|13
|Elegy for Frances
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:44
|14
|Sleepwalk
|Santo & Johnny
|2:22
|15
|Somethin' Stupid
|Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye
|2:38
|16
|Your Race Is Run
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:17
|17
|Whole Lotta Love
|Duffy / Sacha Skarbek
|3:39
|18
|Dawn Yawn
|Georgie Fame
|2:11
|19
|I'm the Face
|The High Numbers
|2:27
|20
|What Do You Want
|The Yardbirds / Paul Samwell-Smith
|3:18
|21
|The "In" Crowd
|Ramsey Lewis Trio / Billy Page
|3:19
|22
|Strut Around (feat. Jack Bruce & Ginger Baker)
|The Graham Bond Organisation / Graham Bond
|2:36
|23
|I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
|Rod Stewart
|2:56
|24
|My Baby Loves Me
|Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Ivory Joe Hunter
|3:07
|25
|Hung On You
|The Righteous Brothers / Gerry Goffin
|3:19
|26
|They Can't Convince Me
|Ronnie Scott
|3:43
|27
|Lady "E"
|Tubby Hayes & The All Stars / Roland Kirk
|3:13
|28
|The Look of Love
|Burt Bacharach
|2:42
|29
|I Wanna Put a Tiger In Your Tank
|Cyril Davies, Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated / Willie Dixon
|2:54
|30
|Grow Your Own
|Small Faces / Ian McLagan
|2:17
|31
|Back In My Arms
|Hattie Littles
|2:48
|32
|Come On Do the Jerk
|Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Robert Rogers
|2:37
|33
|Theme from a Summer Place
|Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra / Max Steiner
|2:29