Музыка из фильма «Легенда» (2015)
Legend Легенда 2015 / Великобритания / Франция
36 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Легенда» (2015)

Legend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Legend (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 33 композиции. Картер Бёруэлл, Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Meters, The Rockin' Berries, Poncho Sanchez, Herman's Hermits, Duffy, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton, The Dixie Cups, The Starsound Orchestra, Helen Shapiro, Santo & Johnny, Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye, Georgie Fame, The High Numbers, The Yardbirds, Ramsey Lewis Trio, The Graham Bond Organisation, Rod Stewart, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, The Righteous Brothers, Ronnie Scott, Tubby Hayes & The All Stars, Burt Bacharach, Cyril Davies, Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, Small Faces, Hattie Littles, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Legend Картер Бёруэлл 1:34
2 Green Onions Booker T. & The M.G.'s / Lewie Steinberg 2:54
3 Cissy Strut The Meters / Leo Nocentelli 3:03
4 He's In Town The Rockin' Berries / Carole King 2:37
5 Watermelon Man Poncho Sanchez / Jon Hendricks 3:42
6 I'm Into Something Good Herman's Hermits / Carole King 2:30
7 Are You Sure? Duffy / Willie Nelson 2:31
8 Hideaway John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton / Sonny Thompson 3:15
9 Chapel of Love The Dixie Cups / Phil Spector 2:46
10 Moonglow The Starsound Orchestra / Irving Mills 3:02
11 Little Miss Lonely Helen Shapiro 2:56
12 Make the World Go Away Duffy / Hank Cochran 2:10
13 Elegy for Frances Картер Бёруэлл 1:44
14 Sleepwalk Santo & Johnny 2:22
15 Somethin' Stupid Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye 2:38
16 Your Race Is Run Картер Бёруэлл 2:17
17 Whole Lotta Love Duffy / Sacha Skarbek 3:39
18 Dawn Yawn Georgie Fame 2:11
19 I'm the Face The High Numbers 2:27
20 What Do You Want The Yardbirds / Paul Samwell-Smith 3:18
21 The "In" Crowd Ramsey Lewis Trio / Billy Page 3:19
22 Strut Around (feat. Jack Bruce & Ginger Baker) The Graham Bond Organisation / Graham Bond 2:36
23 I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town Rod Stewart 2:56
24 My Baby Loves Me Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Ivory Joe Hunter 3:07
25 Hung On You The Righteous Brothers / Gerry Goffin 3:19
26 They Can't Convince Me Ronnie Scott 3:43
27 Lady "E" Tubby Hayes & The All Stars / Roland Kirk 3:13
28 The Look of Love Burt Bacharach 2:42
29 I Wanna Put a Tiger In Your Tank Cyril Davies, Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated / Willie Dixon 2:54
30 Grow Your Own Small Faces / Ian McLagan 2:17
31 Back In My Arms Hattie Littles 2:48
32 Come On Do the Jerk Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Robert Rogers 2:37
33 Theme from a Summer Place Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra / Max Steiner 2:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Легенда» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Легенда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
