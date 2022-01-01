1 Mr. Turner Gary Yershon 3:22

2 Colour Shop and Market Gary Yershon 1:34

3 Preparations Gary Yershon 0:59

4 To Petworth Gary Yershon 0:39

5 Margate Sands Gary Yershon 0:28

6 Long Time Ago Gary Yershon 0:20

7 Ailing Gary Yershon 1:10

8 Mourning Gary Yershon 0:47

9 Quiet House Gary Yershon 0:58

10 Walks Gary Yershon 1:01

11 Varnishing Day Gary Yershon 0:27

12 Action Painting Gary Yershon 1:28

13 Lashed To the Mast Gary Yershon 1:11

14 Margate Again Gary Yershon 1:22

15 The Fighting Temeraire Gary Yershon 1:22

16 Steam Railway Gary Yershon 0:49

17 Critics Gary Yershon 0:57

18 Low Gary Yershon 1:35

19 On the Jetty Gary Yershon 1:37

20 Old and New Gary Yershon 2:11

21 End Credits Gary Yershon 4:17

22 A Running Jump, Pt. 1: a Running Jump - Fit 'N' Fancy - In the Cab / At the Garage - Sporting Spirit Gary Yershon 5:22

23 A Running Jump, Pt. 2: Billy Gary Yershon 1:32

24 A Running Jump, Pt. 3: On the Run - In the Swim Gary Yershon 1:59

25 A Running Jump, Pt. 4: On the Spot Gary Yershon 0:46

26 A Running Jump, Pt. 5: Hard Sell - Drive, Swim, Sell Gary Yershon 7:48

27 A Running Jump, Pt. 6: Cash - Sold Gary Yershon 2:39

28 A Running Jump, Pt. 7: Goals Gary Yershon 3:02