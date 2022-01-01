|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mr. Turner
|Gary Yershon
|3:22
|2
|Colour Shop and Market
|Gary Yershon
|1:34
|3
|Preparations
|Gary Yershon
|0:59
|4
|To Petworth
|Gary Yershon
|0:39
|5
|Margate Sands
|Gary Yershon
|0:28
|6
|Long Time Ago
|Gary Yershon
|0:20
|7
|Ailing
|Gary Yershon
|1:10
|8
|Mourning
|Gary Yershon
|0:47
|9
|Quiet House
|Gary Yershon
|0:58
|10
|Walks
|Gary Yershon
|1:01
|11
|Varnishing Day
|Gary Yershon
|0:27
|12
|Action Painting
|Gary Yershon
|1:28
|13
|Lashed To the Mast
|Gary Yershon
|1:11
|14
|Margate Again
|Gary Yershon
|1:22
|15
|The Fighting Temeraire
|Gary Yershon
|1:22
|16
|Steam Railway
|Gary Yershon
|0:49
|17
|Critics
|Gary Yershon
|0:57
|18
|Low
|Gary Yershon
|1:35
|19
|On the Jetty
|Gary Yershon
|1:37
|20
|Old and New
|Gary Yershon
|2:11
|21
|End Credits
|Gary Yershon
|4:17
|22
|A Running Jump, Pt. 1: a Running Jump - Fit 'N' Fancy - In the Cab / At the Garage - Sporting Spirit
|Gary Yershon
|5:22
|23
|A Running Jump, Pt. 2: Billy
|Gary Yershon
|1:32
|24
|A Running Jump, Pt. 3: On the Run - In the Swim
|Gary Yershon
|1:59
|25
|A Running Jump, Pt. 4: On the Spot
|Gary Yershon
|0:46
|26
|A Running Jump, Pt. 5: Hard Sell - Drive, Swim, Sell
|Gary Yershon
|7:48
|27
|A Running Jump, Pt. 6: Cash - Sold
|Gary Yershon
|2:39
|28
|A Running Jump, Pt. 7: Goals
|Gary Yershon
|3:02
|29
|A Running Jump, Pt. 8: Fitter 'N' Fancier -- Taking Flight - The Final
|Gary Yershon
|4:44