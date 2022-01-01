Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Mr. Turner Уильям Тернер 2014 / Великобритания
6.5 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Уильям Тернер» (2014)

Mr. Turner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Mr. Turner (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Gary Yershon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mr. Turner Gary Yershon 3:22
2 Colour Shop and Market Gary Yershon 1:34
3 Preparations Gary Yershon 0:59
4 To Petworth Gary Yershon 0:39
5 Margate Sands Gary Yershon 0:28
6 Long Time Ago Gary Yershon 0:20
7 Ailing Gary Yershon 1:10
8 Mourning Gary Yershon 0:47
9 Quiet House Gary Yershon 0:58
10 Walks Gary Yershon 1:01
11 Varnishing Day Gary Yershon 0:27
12 Action Painting Gary Yershon 1:28
13 Lashed To the Mast Gary Yershon 1:11
14 Margate Again Gary Yershon 1:22
15 The Fighting Temeraire Gary Yershon 1:22
16 Steam Railway Gary Yershon 0:49
17 Critics Gary Yershon 0:57
18 Low Gary Yershon 1:35
19 On the Jetty Gary Yershon 1:37
20 Old and New Gary Yershon 2:11
21 End Credits Gary Yershon 4:17
22 A Running Jump, Pt. 1: a Running Jump - Fit 'N' Fancy - In the Cab / At the Garage - Sporting Spirit Gary Yershon 5:22
23 A Running Jump, Pt. 2: Billy Gary Yershon 1:32
24 A Running Jump, Pt. 3: On the Run - In the Swim Gary Yershon 1:59
25 A Running Jump, Pt. 4: On the Spot Gary Yershon 0:46
26 A Running Jump, Pt. 5: Hard Sell - Drive, Swim, Sell Gary Yershon 7:48
27 A Running Jump, Pt. 6: Cash - Sold Gary Yershon 2:39
28 A Running Jump, Pt. 7: Goals Gary Yershon 3:02
29 A Running Jump, Pt. 8: Fitter 'N' Fancier -- Taking Flight - The Final Gary Yershon 4:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Уильям Тернер» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Уильям Тернер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
