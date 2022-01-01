1 Holiday Hannah Arterton 3:35

2 Venus Katy Brand, Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton 3:19

3 How Will I Know? Hannah Arterton, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Leona Lewis 3:50

4 The Power of Love Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis / Хьюи Льюис 3:22

5 That's What Weddings Are All About Anne Dudley 2:05

6 Don't You Want Me? Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey 3:52

7 Your Kryptonite Anne Dudley 1:44

8 Walking on Sunshine Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Kimberley Rew 3:41

9 In the Waves Anne Dudley 0:49

10 Eternal Flame Hannah Arterton / Billy Steinberg 3:14

11 Girls Just Want to Have Fun Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand / Robert Hazard 2:51

12 Wild Boys Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Andy Taylor 3:54

13 It Must Have Been Love Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Per Gessle 4:45

14 Faith Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey / George Michael 2:39

15 Into the Church Anne Dudley 0:51

16 White Wedding Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Greg Wise, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Billy Idol 2:35

17 It's Him Anne Dudley 2:17

18 If I Could Turn Back Time Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Diane Warren 3:51