|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Holiday
|Hannah Arterton
|3:35
|2
|Venus
|Katy Brand, Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton
|3:19
|3
|How Will I Know?
|Hannah Arterton, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Leona Lewis
|3:50
|4
|The Power of Love
|Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis / Хьюи Льюис
|3:22
|5
|That's What Weddings Are All About
|Anne Dudley
|2:05
|6
|Don't You Want Me?
|Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey
|3:52
|7
|Your Kryptonite
|Anne Dudley
|1:44
|8
|Walking on Sunshine
|Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Kimberley Rew
|3:41
|9
|In the Waves
|Anne Dudley
|0:49
|10
|Eternal Flame
|Hannah Arterton / Billy Steinberg
|3:14
|11
|Girls Just Want to Have Fun
|Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand / Robert Hazard
|2:51
|12
|Wild Boys
|Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Andy Taylor
|3:54
|13
|It Must Have Been Love
|Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Per Gessle
|4:45
|14
|Faith
|Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey / George Michael
|2:39
|15
|Into the Church
|Anne Dudley
|0:51
|16
|White Wedding
|Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Greg Wise, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Billy Idol
|2:35
|17
|It's Him
|Anne Dudley
|2:17
|18
|If I Could Turn Back Time
|Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Diane Warren
|3:51
|19
|Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
|Leona Lewis, Danny Kirrane, Katy Brand, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Greg Wise / George Michael
|3:41