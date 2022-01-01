Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Прогулка по солнечному свету Прогулка по солнечному свету
Киноафиша Фильмы Прогулка по солнечному свету Музыка из фильма «Прогулка по солнечному свету» (2014)
Walking on Sunshine Прогулка по солнечному свету 2014 / Великобритания
6.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Прогулка по солнечному свету» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Walking on Sunshine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Walking on Sunshine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton, Hannah Arterton, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Anne Dudley, Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Greg Wise, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Danny Kirrane, Katy Brand, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Greg Wise
Слушать
Walking on Sunshine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Walking on Sunshine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton, Hannah Arterton, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Greg Wise, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis, Danny Kirrane, Katy Brand, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Greg Wise
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Holiday Hannah Arterton 3:35
2 Venus Katy Brand, Annabel Scholey, Hannah Arterton 3:19
3 How Will I Know? Hannah Arterton, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Leona Lewis 3:50
4 The Power of Love Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Leona Lewis / Хьюи Льюис 3:22
5 That's What Weddings Are All About Anne Dudley 2:05
6 Don't You Want Me? Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey 3:52
7 Your Kryptonite Anne Dudley 1:44
8 Walking on Sunshine Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Kimberley Rew 3:41
9 In the Waves Anne Dudley 0:49
10 Eternal Flame Hannah Arterton / Billy Steinberg 3:14
11 Girls Just Want to Have Fun Leona Lewis, Hannah Arterton, Katy Brand / Robert Hazard 2:51
12 Wild Boys Danny Kirrane, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti / Andy Taylor 3:54
13 It Must Have Been Love Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Per Gessle 4:45
14 Faith Greg Wise, Annabel Scholey / George Michael 2:39
15 Into the Church Anne Dudley 0:51
16 White Wedding Katy Brand, Danny Kirrane, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Greg Wise, Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Billy Idol 2:35
17 It's Him Anne Dudley 2:17
18 If I Could Turn Back Time Hannah Arterton, Giulio Berruti / Diane Warren 3:51
19 Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go Leona Lewis, Danny Kirrane, Katy Brand, Hannah Arterton, Annabel Scholey, Giulio Corso, Giulio Berruti, Greg Wise / George Michael 3:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прогулка по солнечному свету» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прогулка по солнечному свету» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши