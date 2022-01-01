|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Call Girl Intro
|Mattias Bärjed
|2:55
|2
|Iris
|Mattias Bärjed
|4:10
|3
|Girls
|Mattias Bärjed
|2:56
|4
|Omen
|Mattias Bärjed
|0:33
|5
|Corruption and Power a.k.A. Kaos är mor till statsministern
|Mattias Bärjed
|4:34
|6
|A Real Good Time
|Mattias Bärjed
|3:51
|7
|The Healer
|Mattias Bärjed
|5:16
|8
|Alsunda
|Mattias Bärjed
|0:33
|9
|What Happens On the Road? (Stays On the Road)
|Mattias Bärjed / Sebastian Aronsson
|3:30
|10
|Party
|Mattias Bärjed
|2:08
|11
|Oysters
|Mattias Bärjed
|2:16
|12
|Fourteen
|Mattias Bärjed
|4:38
|13
|Be Good To Me
|Mattias Bärjed
|4:16
|14
|The Private Residence
|Mattias Bärjed
|4:16
|15
|Swing It
|Mattias Bärjed
|1:17
|16
|Dekis Grosso
|Mattias Bärjed
|1:36
|17
|Bebop For the Loose
|Mattias Bärjed
|2:58
|18
|Klara Norra
|Mattias Bärjed
|6:53
|19
|Sweden a.k.A. För Sverige ur tiden
|Mattias Bärjed
|5:37
|20
|Call Girl Main theme
|Mattias Bärjed
|6:04
|21
|We Want Them Young
|Mattias Bärjed
|9:50