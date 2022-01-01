Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Девочка по вызову
Call Girl Девочка по вызову 2012 / Швеция
Музыка из фильма «Девочка по вызову» (2012)

Call Girl (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Call Girl (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Mattias Bärjed
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Call Girl Intro Mattias Bärjed 2:55
2 Iris Mattias Bärjed 4:10
3 Girls Mattias Bärjed 2:56
4 Omen Mattias Bärjed 0:33
5 Corruption and Power a.k.A. Kaos är mor till statsministern Mattias Bärjed 4:34
6 A Real Good Time Mattias Bärjed 3:51
7 The Healer Mattias Bärjed 5:16
8 Alsunda Mattias Bärjed 0:33
9 What Happens On the Road? (Stays On the Road) Mattias Bärjed / Sebastian Aronsson 3:30
10 Party Mattias Bärjed 2:08
11 Oysters Mattias Bärjed 2:16
12 Fourteen Mattias Bärjed 4:38
13 Be Good To Me Mattias Bärjed 4:16
14 The Private Residence Mattias Bärjed 4:16
15 Swing It Mattias Bärjed 1:17
16 Dekis Grosso Mattias Bärjed 1:36
17 Bebop For the Loose Mattias Bärjed 2:58
18 Klara Norra Mattias Bärjed 6:53
19 Sweden a.k.A. För Sverige ur tiden Mattias Bärjed 5:37
20 Call Girl Main theme Mattias Bärjed 6:04
21 We Want Them Young Mattias Bärjed 9:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Девочка по вызову» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Девочка по вызову» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
