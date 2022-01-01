|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|El Condor Pasa (If I Could)
|Simon & Garfunkel / P. Simon
|3:08
|2
|Walk Unafraid
|First Aid Kit / Michael Stipe
|5:18
|3
|Let 'Em In
|Wings / Linda McCartney
|5:11
|4
|I Can Never Go Home Anymore
|The Shangri-Las / George Morton
|3:13
|5
|Suzanne
|Leonard Cohen
|3:48
|6
|Don't Be Cruel
|Billy Swan / Elvis Presley
|4:14
|7
|Be My Friend (BBC Session / Take 1)
|Free / Paul Rodgers
|5:46
|8
|Something About What Happens When We Talk
|Lucinda Williams
|3:48
|9
|Glory Box
|Portishead / Adrian Utley
|5:05
|10
|Tougher Than the Rest
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:35
|11
|Are You Going with Me
|Pat Metheny Group / Lyle Mays
|8:49
|12
|The Air That I Breathe
|The Hollies
|4:04
|13
|Homeward Bound
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|2:31
|14
|Ripple
|Dusted, Eric D. Johnson / Robert Hunter
|5:10
|15
|Red River Valley
|Evan O'Toole
|0:47