Wild Дикая 2014 / США
4.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Дикая» (2014)

Wild (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wild (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Simon & Garfunkel, First Aid Kit, Wings, The Shangri-Las, Leonard Cohen, Billy Swan, Free, Lucinda Williams, Portishead, Bruce Springsteen, Pat Metheny Group, The Hollies, Dusted, Eric D. Johnson, Evan O'Toole
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 El Condor Pasa (If I Could) Simon & Garfunkel / P. Simon 3:08
2 Walk Unafraid First Aid Kit / Michael Stipe 5:18
3 Let 'Em In Wings / Linda McCartney 5:11
4 I Can Never Go Home Anymore The Shangri-Las / George Morton 3:13
5 Suzanne Leonard Cohen 3:48
6 Don't Be Cruel Billy Swan / Elvis Presley 4:14
7 Be My Friend (BBC Session / Take 1) Free / Paul Rodgers 5:46
8 Something About What Happens When We Talk Lucinda Williams 3:48
9 Glory Box Portishead / Adrian Utley 5:05
10 Tougher Than the Rest Bruce Springsteen 4:35
11 Are You Going with Me Pat Metheny Group / Lyle Mays 8:49
12 The Air That I Breathe The Hollies 4:04
13 Homeward Bound Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 2:31
14 Ripple Dusted, Eric D. Johnson / Robert Hunter 5:10
15 Red River Valley Evan O'Toole 0:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дикая» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дикая» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
