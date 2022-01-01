1 El Condor Pasa (If I Could) Simon & Garfunkel / P. Simon 3:08

2 Walk Unafraid First Aid Kit / Michael Stipe 5:18

3 Let 'Em In Wings / Linda McCartney 5:11

4 I Can Never Go Home Anymore The Shangri-Las / George Morton 3:13

5 Suzanne Leonard Cohen 3:48

6 Don't Be Cruel Billy Swan / Elvis Presley 4:14

7 Be My Friend (BBC Session / Take 1) Free / Paul Rodgers 5:46

8 Something About What Happens When We Talk Lucinda Williams 3:48

9 Glory Box Portishead / Adrian Utley 5:05

10 Tougher Than the Rest Bruce Springsteen 4:35

11 Are You Going with Me Pat Metheny Group / Lyle Mays 8:49

12 The Air That I Breathe The Hollies 4:04

13 Homeward Bound Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 2:31

14 Ripple Dusted, Eric D. Johnson / Robert Hunter 5:10