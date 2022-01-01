|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Vermeer's Theme
|Conrad Pope
|2:56
|2
|Tim. The Inventor
|Conrad Pope
|3:20
|3
|Painting On a Projection
|Conrad Pope
|1:03
|4
|The Museum
|Conrad Pope
|1:05
|5
|The Music Lesson
|Conrad Pope
|3:39
|6
|Pilgrimage to Delft
|Conrad Pope
|1:27
|7
|Painting the Father-in-Law
|Conrad Pope
|3:45
|8
|Tim Builds Vermeer's Room
|Conrad Pope
|2:43
|9
|Hockney
|Conrad Pope
|3:20
|10
|Colin Blakemore
|Conrad Pope
|1:03
|11
|Paintings Are Documents
|Conrad Pope
|1:20
|12
|Buckingham Palace
|Conrad Pope
|0:39
|13
|A New Optical Instrument
|Conrad Pope
|1:17
|14
|Tim in Trouble
|Conrad Pope
|1:40
|15
|Ready to Start Painting
|Conrad Pope
|0:40
|16
|Tim Paints
|Conrad Pope
|2:53
|17
|And Paints...
|Conrad Pope
|4:20
|18
|Finishing the Painting
|Conrad Pope
|1:24
|19
|Varnishing
|Conrad Pope
|1:40
|20
|Hockney, Steadman, and Tim Compare the Paintings
|Conrad Pope
|1:14
|21
|Vermeer's Theme (Variation)
|Conrad Pope
|0:49
|22
|Finale
|Conrad Pope
|1:25