Фантом Фантом
Phantom Фантом 2013 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Фантом» (2013)

Phantom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Phantom (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Jeff Rona,
Phantom (Todd Robinson's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Phantom (Todd Robinson's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Jeff Rona, Jeff Rona, Rachel Fannan, Carmen Rizzo
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Early Dawn Jeff Rona 3:03
2 This Is Not a Drill Jeff Rona 1:19
3 Can We Be Redeemed For the Things We've Done? Jeff Rona 1:14
4 Time For Farewells Jeff Rona 1:53
5 We All Go the Same Way On a Boat Jeff Rona 2:52
6 Welcome Aboard Jeff Rona 1:05
7 We Sail At Dawn Jeff Rona 2:54
8 True Zealots Jeff Rona 1:24
9 Twenty Ton Screws Jeff Rona 2:30
10 These Government Drugs Are Shit Jeff Rona 2:14
11 Like a Thousand Snowflakes Jeff Rona 1:10
12 Engage the Phantom Jeff Rona 0:54
13 Only Two Reasons Jeff Rona 2:07
14 My Father Jeff Rona 3:23
15 You Should Be Flattered Jeff Rona 0:56
16 Sending a Signal Jeff Rona 2:23
17 Go Below Jeff Rona 3:28
18 They Already Have the Codes Jeff Rona 2:20
19 If They So Much As Blink Jeff Rona 2:39
20 Torpedoes In the Water Jeff Rona 2:29
21 This Is Your Captain Jeff Rona 3:05
22 Arming the Warhead Jeff Rona 3:11
23 We're On the Bottom Jeff Rona 4:04
24 Give Her a Message Jeff Rona 4:32
25 To Stay Here With You Jeff Rona 1:26
26 I Wish He Knew Jeff Rona 4:07
27 An Ocean Away (feat. Rachel Fannan, Carmen Rizzo Mix) Rachel Fannan 3:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фантом» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фантом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
