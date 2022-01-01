|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Afraid
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:44
|2
|A Place For Everything
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:18
|3
|Hill House
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:48
|4
|First Look
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:39
|5
|In The Dark
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:57
|6
|The Carousel
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:03
|7
|The Yellow Light
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:19
|8
|Nell's Story
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:52
|9
|A Broken String
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:04
|10
|Meetings
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:01
|11
|Portraits
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:44
|12
|The Curtains
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:06
|13
|Testing
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:41
|14
|Noisy Fireplace
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:36
|15
|Welcome Home Eleanor
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:53
|16
|Green House Tale / Bloody Feet
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:52
|17
|Crane's Study
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:16
|18
|Curly Hair
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:12
|19
|The Picture Album
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:50
|20
|What Am I Doing
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:23
|21
|Out Of Bed
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:03
|22
|Return To The Carousel / What Do You Want
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:10
|23
|Twisted Stairs
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:04
|24
|Terror In Bed / Nell's Room
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:59
|25
|Finally Home
|Jerry Goldsmith
|9:22
|26
|Theme From The Haunting / Home Safe
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:07
|27
|Finally Home
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:17