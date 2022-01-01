Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Призрак дома на холме Призрак дома на холме
Музыка из фильма «Призрак дома на холме» (1999)
The Haunting Призрак дома на холме 1999 / США
4.3 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5
Музыка из фильма «Призрак дома на холме» (1999)

The Haunting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
The Haunting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 27 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
The Haunting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Haunting (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Afraid Jerry Goldsmith 0:44
2 A Place For Everything Jerry Goldsmith 3:18
3 Hill House Jerry Goldsmith 0:48
4 First Look Jerry Goldsmith 1:39
5 In The Dark Jerry Goldsmith 0:57
6 The Carousel Jerry Goldsmith 1:03
7 The Yellow Light Jerry Goldsmith 1:19
8 Nell's Story Jerry Goldsmith 0:52
9 A Broken String Jerry Goldsmith 1:04
10 Meetings Jerry Goldsmith 3:01
11 Portraits Jerry Goldsmith 0:44
12 The Curtains Jerry Goldsmith 3:06
13 Testing Jerry Goldsmith 1:41
14 Noisy Fireplace Jerry Goldsmith 1:36
15 Welcome Home Eleanor Jerry Goldsmith 1:53
16 Green House Tale / Bloody Feet Jerry Goldsmith 3:52
17 Crane's Study Jerry Goldsmith 2:16
18 Curly Hair Jerry Goldsmith 3:12
19 The Picture Album Jerry Goldsmith 4:50
20 What Am I Doing Jerry Goldsmith 2:23
21 Out Of Bed Jerry Goldsmith 1:03
22 Return To The Carousel / What Do You Want Jerry Goldsmith 4:10
23 Twisted Stairs Jerry Goldsmith 1:04
24 Terror In Bed / Nell's Room Jerry Goldsmith 6:59
25 Finally Home Jerry Goldsmith 9:22
26 Theme From The Haunting / Home Safe Jerry Goldsmith 5:07
27 Finally Home Jerry Goldsmith 6:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Призрак дома на холме» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Призрак дома на холме» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
