|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Final Countdown Main Titles
|John Scott
|3:54
|2
|Mr. Tideman
|John Scott
|2:24
|3
|The Approaching Storm
|John Scott
|4:23
|4
|Rig the Barricades
|John Scott
|2:16
|5
|Last Known Position
|John Scott
|2:13
|6
|Shake up the Zeros
|John Scott
|2:13
|7
|Splash Two
|John Scott
|1:07
|8
|Helicopter
|John Scott
|1:48
|9
|Laurel and Owens
|John Scott
|2:23
|10
|Climb Mount Mitaka
|John Scott
|2:11
|11
|Operation Pearl Harbor
|John Scott
|0:59
|12
|The Storm Reappears
|John Scott
|3:28
|13
|Back Through the Time Warp
|John Scott
|3:41
|14
|The Planes Return
|John Scott
|1:27
|15
|Mr. And Mrs. Tideman & End Titles
|John Scott
|4:20