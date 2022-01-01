Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Последний отсчет» (1980)
The Final Countdown Последний отсчет 1980 / США
6.7 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Последний отсчет» (1980)

Final Countdown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Final Countdown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. John Scott
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Final Countdown Main Titles John Scott 3:54
2 Mr. Tideman John Scott 2:24
3 The Approaching Storm John Scott 4:23
4 Rig the Barricades John Scott 2:16
5 Last Known Position John Scott 2:13
6 Shake up the Zeros John Scott 2:13
7 Splash Two John Scott 1:07
8 Helicopter John Scott 1:48
9 Laurel and Owens John Scott 2:23
10 Climb Mount Mitaka John Scott 2:11
11 Operation Pearl Harbor John Scott 0:59
12 The Storm Reappears John Scott 3:28
13 Back Through the Time Warp John Scott 3:41
14 The Planes Return John Scott 1:27
15 Mr. And Mrs. Tideman & End Titles John Scott 4:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Последний отсчет» (1980) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Последний отсчет» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
