Музыка из фильма «Транс» (2013)
Trance Транс 2013 / Великобритания
7.6 Оцените
48 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Транс» (2013)

Trance O.S.T
Trance O.S.T 16 композиций. Art & Dotty Todd, Rick Smith, Emeli Sandé, Rick Smith, Kirsty McGee, Moby, UNKLE, M People, Розарио Доусон, Rick Smith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Chanson D'amour (Song of Love) Art & Dotty Todd / Wayne Shanklin 2:54
2 Bullet Cut Rick Smith 4:39
3 Solomon Rick Smith 7:10
4 Here It Comes Emeli Sandé, Rick Smith / Rick Smith 7:38
5 Cannon Fall Rick Smith 7:43
6 Sandman Kirsty McGee 3:32
7 Raw Umber Rick Smith 4:08
8 The Day Moby 4:33
9 Santiago (101 Greatest Goals) Rick Smith 6:39
10 Hold My Hand UNKLE / Chris Goss 4:59
11 Bring It To Me Rick Smith 5:04
12 Moving On Up (M People Master Edit) M People / Pickering 3:34
13 Soho Dim Sum Rick Smith 2:22
14 You Knew Rick Smith 3:10
15 The Heist Rick Smith 3:48
16 Sandman (I'll Be There) Розарио Доусон, Rick Smith / Kirsty McGee 1:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Транс» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Транс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
