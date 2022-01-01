|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Luckiest (About Time version)
|Ben Folds
|4:05
|2
|How Long Will I Love You
|Jon Boden, Sam Sweeney, Ben Coleman / Mike Scott
|2:46
|3
|Mid Air
|Paul Buchanan
|2:28
|4
|At the River (Radio Edit)
|Groove Armada
|3:10
|5
|Friday I'm In Love
|The Cure
|3:35
|6
|Back To Black
|Amy Winehouse / Mark Ronson
|4:01
|7
|Gold In Them Hills
|Ron Sexsmith
|3:31
|8
|The About Time Theme
|Nick Laird-Clowes
|2:23
|9
|Into My Arms
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / Nick Cave
|4:13
|10
|Il Mondo
|Jimmy Fontana / Gianni Meccia
|2:43
|11
|Golborne Road
|Nick Laird-Clowes
|2:16
|12
|Push the Button
|Sugababes / Heidi Range
|3:37
|13
|All the Things She Said (Original Edited)
|t.A.T.u. / Sergio Galoyan
|3:36
|14
|When I Fall In Love
|Barbar Gough, Sagat Guirey, Andy Hamill, Tim Herniman / Victor Young
|3:03
|15
|Spiegel im Spiegel
|Арво Пярт
|9:24
|16
|How Long Will I Love You
|Ellie Goulding / Mike Scott
|2:34