Бойфренд из будущего Бойфренд из будущего
Киноафиша Фильмы Бойфренд из будущего Музыка из фильма «Бойфренд из будущего» (2013)
About time Бойфренд из будущего 2013 / Великобритания
7.9 Оцените
32 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Бойфренд из будущего» (2013)

About Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
About Time (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Ben Folds, Jon Boden, Sam Sweeney, Ben Coleman, Paul Buchanan, Groove Armada, The Cure, Amy Winehouse, Ron Sexsmith, Nick Laird-Clowes, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Jimmy Fontana, Sugababes, t.A.T.u., Barbar Gough, Sagat Guirey, Andy Hamill, Tim Herniman, Арво Пярт, Ellie Goulding
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Luckiest (About Time version) Ben Folds 4:05
2 How Long Will I Love You Jon Boden, Sam Sweeney, Ben Coleman / Mike Scott 2:46
3 Mid Air Paul Buchanan 2:28
4 At the River (Radio Edit) Groove Armada 3:10
5 Friday I'm In Love The Cure 3:35
6 Back To Black Amy Winehouse / Mark Ronson 4:01
7 Gold In Them Hills Ron Sexsmith 3:31
8 The About Time Theme Nick Laird-Clowes 2:23
9 Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / Nick Cave 4:13
10 Il Mondo Jimmy Fontana / Gianni Meccia 2:43
11 Golborne Road Nick Laird-Clowes 2:16
12 Push the Button Sugababes / Heidi Range 3:37
13 All the Things She Said (Original Edited) t.A.T.u. / Sergio Galoyan 3:36
14 When I Fall In Love Barbar Gough, Sagat Guirey, Andy Hamill, Tim Herniman / Victor Young 3:03
15 Spiegel im Spiegel Арво Пярт 9:24
16 How Long Will I Love You Ellie Goulding / Mike Scott 2:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бойфренд из будущего» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бойфренд из будущего» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
